The Great Indian Kapil Show revives for season 3: Here's when and where to watch Kapil Sharma and his gang

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is all set to return with a new season of his popular show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Bringing back his OG gang, consisting of Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek, the new promo of the show revealed what's new this time for the viewers.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 The promo begins with Kapil Sharma taking turns and calling his team members from a vacation. He calls Archana Puran Singh as ‘babes’ who tells him that she has gone to a bank. Kapil jokingly tells her, “There’s no need to take a loan. We are coming back with the third season.”

He calls Krushna, Sunil and Kiku next, asking for something ‘nonsensical’ that they can do in the upcoming season. Kiku tells him, “No. Nowadays, when you try and do something new in comedy, you have to run. And you know I can’t run away.”

Krushna suggests dancing on the show which gets rejected by Kapil.

Sunil Grover quips, "When have we done anything intellectual? All of it is nonsensical only.”

As Kapil further asks them to think of some idea that the audience has not see yet, he ends up suggesting something himself. He reveals that in Season 3, every week, a family will get to showcase their quirks, unique and hilarious talents on the show.

Sharing the promo, the makers announced that The Great Indian Kapil Show will be streaming on Netflix, from 21 June.

“Hassi hogi out of control ‘cuz Kapil and gang are back once more. Ab har Funnyvaar, badhega humara parivaar with the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 21st June, only on Netflix! #TheGreatIndianKapilShow #TheGreatIndianKapilShowOnNetflix #Funnyvaar #HarFunnyvaarBadhegaHumaraParivaar,” read the post.

See promo here:

The Great Indian Kapil Show The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show streamed on Netflix on 30th March 2024. It went on to become Netflix’s first Indian series to trend globally for a month.

After the successful season 1 which consisted of 13 episodes, the show returned with season 2. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 streamed on 21st September 2024.