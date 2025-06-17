The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 on OTT: Check release date, cast, first celebrity guest and more

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 on OTT: Comedian, actor Kapil Sharma and his team are all set to return with Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The hit comedy talk show which previously won hearts, will be back on Netflix.

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 on OTT The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 will premiere new episodes on June 21, 2025. Their post read: “Hassi hogi out of control ‘cuz Kapil and gang are back once more. Ab har Funnyvaar, badhega humara parivaar with the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 21 June, only on Netflix!”

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 cast The upcoming season will be the return of the OG cast, including Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh. As they reunite to deliver their signature comic timing and chemistry in the show, this time Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh will also reunite to bring their daily dose of comedy.

In addition to their signature comedy acts, games, and celebrity interactions, this season will introduce a new twist. This time, the show will invite fans to take the stage and display their quirky, unconventional talents, adding a lively and engaging element to the show's format.

Salman Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 The show hosts a range of celebrities, including Bollywood and sports stars like Aamir Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ed Sheeran, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and more.

The new season will open with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the first guest on the show. Recently Netflix confirmed the news with a photo of Kapil and Salman.

“Swag se karenge iss season ka kickstart, with none other than SIKANDAR. Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, out 21 June, 8 PM, every Saturday, only on Netflix,” said the caption.

Reports also claim Rishabh Pant, Gautam Gambhir, Yuzvendra Chahal and Abhishek Sharma are also going to appear on the show as guests.

Talking about season 3, Kapil Sharma previously said, "Coming back for another season on Netflix truly feels like coming home to family -- and this time, the family's only getting bigger. Every season, we've brought together an exciting mix of guests from all walks of life to keep the laughs rolling and the energy fresh. We have aimed at showcasing diverse conversations about careers, life choices, family, love, and used comedy as the medium to reach everyone."