The Great Shamsuddin Family Trailer Out: When and where to watch Farida Jalal-Sheeba Chaddha's comedy drama

JioHotstar has unveiled the trailer of The Great Shamsuddin Family, confirming its premiere on December 12. The comedy-drama brings together acclaimed actors Farida Jalal and Sheeba Chaddha, with Anusha Rizvi returning to direction 14 years after her National Award-winning debut Peepli Live.

The film follows Bani Ahmed (Kritika Kamra), whose life takes a frantic turn when she must file an urgent application within 12 hours. Just as she prepares to meet the deadline, her large and chaotic family arrives at her doorstep — sparking emotional upheavals, old tensions and a flood of unexpected crises.

Check out the trailer here:

The ensemble cast also includes Shreya Dhanwanthary, Juhi Babbar Soni, Purab Kohli, Dolly Ahluwalia, Natasha Rastogi, Joyeeta Dutta, Nishank Verma, Manisha Gupta, Rana Pratap Senger, Rahul Misha Jeff Goldberg and debutante Anushka Bannerjee.

Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare and Mahmood Farooqui under Third World Films with Star Studios 18 backing the release, the film features cinematography by Debashish Remy Dalai and editing by Konark Saxena. The music is composed by Simran Hora with lyrics by the late poet Ghulam Rabbani Taban.

With its quirky family dynamics and warm storytelling, The Great Shamsuddin Family marks a notable comeback for Rizvi and is set to stream on December 12.

Internet reacts Netizens loved the trailer, a user wrote, “cast is amazing.”

Another user wrote, “I'm actually looking forward to that entire granny gang.... Ek se badhkar ek hai.”

“It's looking so much fun too,” the third user wrote on X.

“Omg such a wonderful Quartet in one screen 🥺🤩 Farida Jalal, Sheeba Chaddha, Dolly Ahluwalia, Natasha Rastogi all of them together is gonna be a treat to watch for sure. Can't wait to catch this on the 12th of December,” the fourth wrote .

