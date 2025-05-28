The Handmaid's Tale ending explained: Does Elisabeth Moss' June finally get her freedom or will her fight continue?

After six seasons of heartbreak, rebellion and survival, The Handmaid’s Tale has come to a quiet but powerful end. The final episode doesn’t give viewers the perfect ending they might have hoped for—but it does give June Osborne (played by Elisabeth Moss) something she’s rarely had: choice.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Ending Explained Set in a post-Gilead Boston now under new control, the finale finds June (played by Elisabeth Moss) surrounded by people who have stood by her—friends, survivors, and her husband Luke. Though many horrors still remain, including the cruel regime still controlling parts of Gilead and her daughter Hannah still trapped there, June seems ready to face the future with renewed strength.

Rather than escaping into a peaceful life, June decides to use her voice. She will tell her story — her tale — and keep fighting for the girls and women still suffering. It’s a quiet decision, but a powerful one. She doesn’t run. She doesn’t forget. And she certainly doesn’t give up.

The show doesn’t tie up every loose end. Hannah’s fate is still uncertain. The commanders are still out there. But this finale is not about fixing everything—it’s about what it means to keep going, even when the world isn’t fixed.

Elisabeth Moss delivers a strong final performance, showing June’s pain and purpose without needing dramatic speeches. The story comes full circle—not with a perfect ending, but with a promise: June’s fight is not over.

While this season of The Handmaid’s Tale ends here, the world of Gilead continues. We also see that June will not be fighting alongside her husband, Luke, anymore. The traumas that two have gone through has carved them into two brand new people. This leads to the two of them splitting amicably, but not before agreeing that they will keep looking for their daughter, Hannah.

June also forgives Serena despite all the latter's wrongdoing - a sign that June is finally healing.

In the closing moments of the series, June walks through the damaged streets of Boston and arrives at a hauntingly familiar place — the house where she once lived with the Waterfords. It's the place where her suffering began, where she was abused and raped, and where her story first took shape.

She climbs the stairs slowly, returning to the room that once held her prisoner. Sitting in the same windowsill we saw her in all those years ago, she reaches for a tape recorder. Her voice is calm but steady as she begins to speak, describing the same items she once did in the very first episode: a chair, a bed, a table. White curtains. Shatterproof glass.

It’s a full-circle moment — however, its to reclaim and not return.

And that's a wrap on The Handmaid's Tale.