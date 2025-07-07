'The helicopter, hands down': Charlize Theron as she shares her favourite stunt in The Old Guard 2

Washington DC [US], July 7 (ANI): Charlize Theron talked about her favourite stunt in the superhero film, 'The Old Guard 2', directed by Victoria Mahoney, reported Variety.

"The helicopter, hands down," she said, adding, "We did it towards the end, and I was like, 'Oh, my God, if I pull this off, I'm gonna be okay with never doing a stunt again.' That didn't last long, but it was intricate. It was psychological. The first two weeks of it was sitting down with the pilot and building trust. It was slow moves. But by the end, I was hanging off a helicopter, so who cares?"

While she was performing the scene, Theron said, "I was hanging in the air, going, 'I'm going to never be able to stop saying that I hung off a helicopter'," reported Variety.

'The Old Guard 2' is a 2025 superhero film directed by Victoria Mahoney, from a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Sarah L. Walker, based on the comic book series 'The Old Guard'. Serving as a sequel to the first film, the film stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprising their roles from the first film while Henry Golding and Uma Thurman join the cast.

The Old Guard 2 was released on July 2 on Netflix.

A third movie could also be in the works. Producer Marc Evans shared in May 2023, "There's an ending to No. 2 that kind of demands a No. 3, which makes me very happy," according to Variety.

Theron, who also serves as a producer on the franchise, said, "We're going to take a break, take a little breather, and then we'll come back and decide."

Theron, who is all set to begin shooting for Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," also said she plans to direct one day, "I've always kind of been interested, but I have young children, and to direct is very all consuming...I need my kids to get out of the house," reported Variety. (ANI)