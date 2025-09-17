The Housemaid movie release date, cast: Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried star in thriller based on bestselling book

Freida McFadden’s bestselling thriller The Housemaid is being adapted into a film. Directed by Paul Feig, the movie stars Sydney Sweeney as Millie. She plays an ex-convict who becomes a live-in maid for a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar).

The 2022 novel became hugely popular on social media. It was a New York Times bestseller. Fans got their first look when the trailer dropped on September 16.

The teaser hints at dark twists inside the Winchesters’ home after Millie’s arrival. It shows tense scenes. It includes Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” as background music.

The Housemaid story The Housemaid tells the dark story of Wilhelmina “Millie” Calloway, a young woman who takes a live-in job with the wealthy Winchester family on Long Island. Nina Winchester hires Millie to clean their huge home and help care for her daughter, Cecelia.

Despite the family’s riches, Millie is forced to stay in a cramped attic room. Soon, she notices strange behaviour in the household but clings to the job. However, she does not realise how dangerous this choice will become.

The Housemaid release date The Housemaid will open in theatres worldwide on December 19. In addition to Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar, the cast also includes Michele Morrone, Indiana Elle and Elizabeth Perkins.

Social media reactions As the The Housemaid trailer was released, social media users commented.

“Here to watch Amanda Seyfried DEVOUR this role!” posted one of them.

“The attention to detail! As someone who has read the book, this trailer does justice. Nina's hair, the attic and mini fridge, and white clothes, everything! super excited,” commented another.

Another user remarked, “Is it just me, or does Millie's room seem way bigger and lighter than it was described in the book? I always pictured her room to be very small with dark wood flooring and walls.”

“The house looks exactly how I pictured it, honestly omg,” reacted another.

“Amanda and Sydney could easily play sisters, love seeing them in the same production,” wrote another user.

“The book has one of the most insane and satisfying third acts I've read, can't wait to see it on a live screen,” came from another.