‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ trailer: Haymitch’s past comes into focus in brutal prequel

The much-awaited trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has been released, giving audiences a glimpse into one of the most violent chapters in Panem’s history — the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping trailer out The film, based on the novel by Suzanne Collins, shifts focus to a young Haymitch Abernathy, long before he became the cynical mentor seen in earlier films. The trailer introduces viewers to a teenage Haymitch as he is selected for the Games, setting the stage for a story centred on survival, trauma, and the making of a reluctant victor.

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Actor Joseph Zada steps into the role of young Haymitch, a character originally portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the main film series. The footage suggests a more emotional and raw take on the character, showing his early defiance and the harsh realities he faces inside the arena.

The trailer highlights the scale and brutality of the Second Quarter Quell, a special edition of the Games where twice the number of tributes are forced to compete. Scenes of chaos, alliances, and betrayal are intercut with moments that hint at Haymitch’s strategic thinking and emotional struggles. The tone appears darker than previous instalments, with a focus on the psychological cost of the Games.

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More about the film The film also explores the wider political climate of Panem during this period. Early glimpses of the Capitol show its continued obsession with spectacle, while districts are portrayed as increasingly tense and controlled. The trailer hints at the origins of resistance, laying groundwork for the rebellion that would later define the original series led by Katniss Everdeen.

Franchise fans have noted the return to a more grounded narrative style, similar to earlier films like The Hunger Games. The focus appears less on large-scale rebellion and more on individual survival and character development. This shift is seen as an attempt to reconnect with the emotional core of the story.

While one person commented, “This trailer is quite literally perfect. It isn't the tone I imagined, but it's the tone that is necessary. We've returned to the Hunger Games (sic),” another wrote, “Joseph Zada’s delivery is so much like Woody Harrelson’s, you can hear the effort and work he’s put in to make this movie tragically excellent (sic).”

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A third person commented on Ralph Fiennes' Coriolanus Snow stating, “Snow’s little smile and head tilt at the end. He can’t even finish the phrase because he knows it’s disingenuous to say coming from him, who controls the odds (as much as he’s able to)… 10/10 (sic).”

Reactions to The Hunger Games trailer.

The film features a large ensemble cast including Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Maya Hawke, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ralph Fiennes and Glenn Close. Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are also set to return as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is slated for release across the United States and Canada on November 20, 2026.