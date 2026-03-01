The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Controversial film stays below prequel, shows growth after weak debut

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Film producer Vipul Shah's recently released, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, is struggling to recreate the same magic as its prequel. The film was released on Friday after its release was stalled by a court over its “potential to distort public perception and disturb communal harmony”, as per PTI. However, the film has now improved its earnings at the box office.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 The Kerala Story 2 marked improvement on Day 2, earning ₹4.65 crore net (early estimates) on Saturday. With this strong growth, the film’s total earnings in India after two days stand at ₹5.40 crore net.

The film saw a muted opening with ₹0.75 crore net on its first day. Mostly, theatres were empty despite a wide presence across India.

The Kerala Story 2 records better audience response On day 2, The Kerala Story 2 saw a gradual rise in footfall throughout the day. It registered an overall occupancy of 12.20% on Saturday, starting with 6.45% occupancy in the morning shows. It was followed by 11.88% in the afternoon and 11.42% in the evening. The night shows recorded the highest turnout at 19.05%.

The Kerala Story 2 struggles in South India The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond recorded its highest show count in the Delhi NCR region, which led with 806 screenings on Day 2. It was followed closely by Mumbai with 770 shows. Ahmedabad also registered a significant presence with 516 shows, while Surat and Pune followed with 338 and 312 screenings, respectively. Among southern markets, Bengaluru posted 245 shows and Hyderabad 191, indicating decent exhibitor support.

Other regions, such as Lucknow (178), Kolkata (162), and Jaipur (141), maintained moderate show counts. Chandigarh and Bhopal had 74 shows each. Chennai recorded the lowest count at 36 shows, reflecting comparatively low interest.

The Kerala Story 2 plot and controversy The Kerala Story 2 is the sequel to the National Award-winning The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma. The 2026 film follows the lives of three young women from different regions of India who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages. After manipulation, they face alleged forced religious conversions.

Since the release of the trailer, the film received strong reactions from all corners, leading to a legal battle. Many also termed the film as ‘propaganda’.

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meerra Chopra on The Kerala Story 2 After its release in theatres, actress Meerra Chopra showed support for The Kerala Story 2 and wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "The #KeralaStory2 is not just a film, it's a wake-up siren for Bharat. As a Hindu woman, watching the portrayal of grooming, coercion, and ideological targeting of young girls fills me with rage. The depiction of systematic indoctrination and exploitation is terrifying. As a girl, I refuse to stay silent. Women's safety is not "propaganda." It's patriotism. If our daughters aren't safe, our nation isn't safe. Protect our women. Protect our civilisation."

"@kamakhyanarayan and #VipulAmrutlalShah needs to be applauded for the courage the showed in making this film! I would urge every family, every daughter, and every brother to go watch this film."

Disclaimer: All inputs are taken from Sacnilk.com