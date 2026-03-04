The Kerala Story 2: Makers release disturbing scene on YouTube, viewers say, ‘please don't show such scenes'

On Tuesday, the makers of the controversial film, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, dropped a scene from the film on YouTube which netizens dubbed as ‘traumatising’. The rape scene is a part of the film, now running in theatres.

The Kerala Story 2 scene drops on YouTube In the scene, a Dalit woman is showcased being raped by multiple Muslim men.

Neha (played by Aishwarya Ojha) is betrayed by her husband who forces her into sex work. She is seen at her husband's house where she gets locked up in a room. As the man and his mother discuss the reward offered for converting girls, specifically, a higher price for Brahim girls.

“The most hard hitting film of the year. This scene is not for the weak hearted. #ShowYourDaughters,” read the video description.

Viewers react to The Kerala Story 2 scenes Reacting to the scene, a user wrote in the comment section, “It's so scary and at the same time my blood is boiling.” “I cried a lot on this scene,” added another.

One more commented, “Traumatised.”

Yet someone added, “It's a rape scene...it's not fake, it's happening everywhere, irrespective of religion...and it is soooo heartbreaking to see as a girl. I am a Keralite and we don't do such things against a particular religion… This is false and fake.”

“Please don't show such scenes. It's very scary and traumatic to watch,” also said a different user.

The Kerala Story 2 controversy explained The sequel, The Kerala Story 2, hit theatres last week amid controversy. It is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.

After its trailer release, the movie was labelled as propaganda by many. The initial release of the film was also stalled.

Cuts made in The Kerala Story 2 before release Later, the film underwent multiple changes for clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film scenes were trimmed, dialogues were modified, and an additional disclaimer was added, according to Bollywood Hungama.

As per the report, CBFC directed to make around 16 cuts or modifications in the film before clearance. A source told the portal, "The kissing visuals and rape scenes were reduced by 50%. A lip-lock scene was asked to be trimmed by 7 seconds. The rape scenes were shortened by 20 seconds." Reportedly, the CBFC also ordered the makers to reduce two scenes to two seconds where a woman was seen being slapped, and another one had a woman's head being hit.

The visuals of the house being demolished with a bulldozer were also asked to be modified. Three different dialogues were modified while a word was directed to be muted. However, no details of these alleged cuts are available.

The makers were also told to add a disclaimer of ‘based on true events’. The duration of the disclaimer was reportedly asked to be increased by 2 minutes and 3 seconds, along with a voice-over. It is said that the makers had to submit the script and other documents for a true event depicted in the film. A consent letter was also submitted to the board for casting a minor in the film.

The Kerala Story 2's clearance from CBFC Following these changes, The Kerala Story 2 was granted a clearance from the CBFC.