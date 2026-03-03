Subscribe

The Kerala Story 2 OTT release: When will the controversial movie stream online? Probable date, platform and more

The Kerala Story 2, released on 27 February, has earned 13 crore so far. Since its theatrical performance has failed to impress, people are now waiting for its OTT release.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated3 Mar 2026, 01:39 PM IST
The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond was released on 27 February. Reportedly made with 30 crore, the controversial Bollywood film has not done well at the box office so far.

In 4 days, the film has managed to earn around 13 crore. These days, most movies earn the most in the opening weekend. It seems like the movie may not suffer heavy loss. The Kerala Story 2’s OTT release may help recover some of its production and marketing costs.

So far, there has been no official announcement of The Kerala Story 2's OTT release date. It is also unclear which streaming platform has bought the digital rights.

However, based on past trends, ZEE5 is the most likely platform as it holds the global streaming rights to the first film released in 2023.

There was also a legal issue before the film’s release. The Kerala High Court asked the makers to pause selling digital rights until certain petitions were cleared. Although the film was later released in theatres, this may have delayed the OTT release deal.

Even if it fails at the box office, The Kerala Story 2 is unlikely to stream online anytime soon because of the 8-week theatre rule.

The 8-week rule, or 56-day rule, is followed by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) to protect the cinema business. The MAI prevents Hindi films from streaming on OTT platforms for at least 2 months after their theatrical release.

The main reason is to stop people from waiting for OTT instead of going to theatres. If films are released online within 3-4 weeks, many viewers skip cinemas, especially for small- and mid-budget movies.

The Kerala Story 2: Probable OTT release date

Smaller and mid-budget films often do not strictly follow the 8-week rule. This is mainly because many of them are not released in big national multiplex chains like PVR Inox, which strongly enforce the rule.

For such films, a 4-week window is common, allowing producers to earn faster through OTT platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

For example, Khel Khel Mein (2024) was released in theatres on 15 August and arrived on Netflix on 10 October. John Abraham’s Vedaa, also released on 15 August, had its OTT debut (ZEE5) on 10 October as well.

Haq (7 November) reached Netflix in about 7 weeks (2 January). Stree 2 followed a hybrid model. The blockbuster movie was released for rent after 6 weeks. Later, it was free for subscribers.

The Kerala Story 2 is likely to have its OTT release in late April or early May. If it follows a 4-week rule, it will start streaming earlier, in late March or early April.

