The Kerala Story 2 producer reiterates controversial claim of 32,000 women being converted, calls for official figures

Just like The Kerala Story, the much-awaited sequel, The Kerala Story 2, is not free from debate. Ever since the teaser of the film was unveiled, the film has been widely criticised. After releasing the trailer of The Kerala Story 2, many questioned the makers why the sequel carries the same title despite also showcasing other states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

For the unversed, The Kerala Story 2 depicts forceful religious conversion among young girls across India.

The Kerala Story 2 title explained by producer When asked about the title of the film, producer Vipul Shah clarified that The Kerala Story 2 does not target Kerala as a state. Shah told news agency ANI that the film talks about an "evil" that needs to be addressed. "We're not after Kerala. Kerala is God's Country... We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible."

Was The Kerala Story based on "32,000 females"? He also spoke about the criticism faced by the first film, starring Adah Sharma. Ahead of the film's release, the makers initially claimed that the story is based on the "true story of 32,000 females" who were coerced into religious conversion.

Later, the Supreme Court asked the producer to add a disclaimer in the film mentioning that The Kerala Story is a "fictionalised account of events" with no "authentic data" to back the 32,000 figure. The trailer later mentioned that the film was “inspired by many true stories.”

Shah further alleged a lack of action from the government, which prompted him to make a sequel.

"Some people criticised the first film, claiming the 32,000 figure was false. We made a video on this figure on YouTube, which is currently available. We've added the names and shown the figures. The government must have even more figures than us, but we've never heard of any strict action being taken since the release of the film...," he said.

The producer also explained, "Kerala Story 2 goes beyond Kerala and exposes the massive conspiracy of manipulative conversion going on throughout India. Because its central theme is the same as Kerala Story 1, we named it Kerala Story 2..."

“No threat to The Kerala Story 2” When asked if he had received any threats after the announcement of part 2, Shah answered, "Till now, there has been no threat to this film. When you are telling the truth, then perhaps you are not in that much danger because people feel that if we threaten a person who tells the truth, then there could be backlash."

The Kerala Story 2 stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha. Watch trailer here.

Shiv Sena leader: Case study of 32,000 girls… Recently, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Friday The Kerala Story 2 and dismissed allegations of spreading misinformation. Claiming that many girls in Kerala have been converted, she told ANI, “The film Kerala Story 2 is not a campaign of misinformation. The truth is that many girls in Kerala have been converted... This becomes evident when you look at the case study of 32,000 girls... Highlighting this is the aim of this film. To those protesting against it, I would only say that if you want to maintain peace in society, you should look at both sides and understand what is actually happening in Kerala”.