The Kerala Story 2 trailer leaves Netizens confused with forceful conversion of Hindu girls: ‘Where is Kerala?’

On Tuesday, the trailer of Vipul Shah's The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond was dropped. Themed around the forceful conversation of Hindu girls across families in the society, the film begins with a voice saying, ‘In the next 25 years, Bharat will be an Islamic state and will be ruled by Sharia law.' Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the sequel stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, instead of Adah Sharma.

The Kerala Story 2 trailer The trailer of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond begins with a story set in Rajasthan, where a family seeks help from the police as they lodge a POCSO complaint, claiming that their 16-year-old minor daughter has been coerced into Islamic conversion for marriage. The narrative then shifts to Madhya Pradesh, where another Hindu girl is allegedly manipulated by her Muslim boyfriend into marriage and pressured to undergo religious conversion.

The third story takes place somewhere in South India, where a Muslim journalist convinces his Hindu girlfriend to have a live-in relationship. After she tells him that he will never convert, the man assures her. However, things change dramatically as she is force-fed beef in captivity by him and his family.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the film's note read: “They targeted our daughters. They broke their trust. They stole their futures. This time, we do not stay silent. The story goes beyond. Is baar sahenge nahi... ladenge. #TheKeralaStory2GoesBeyond trailer out now. In cinemas on 27th February, 2026.”

Watch:

Netizens react to The Kerala Story 2 trailer Reacting to it, netizens shared their divided opinions. While some called it ‘worse’ than the prequel, a few dubbed it ‘brutal’ truth. A section of people also dismissed the narrative as ‘propaganda’ ahead of the upcoming elections in 2026.

A user wrote in the comment, “It's not the reality of Kerala state, it's the reality of all Indian states. This type of incident happened all over India.”

“Kerala story ❎ north Indian story✅,” added another.

"It's our responsibility to support these movies," commented yet another.

One wrote, “Biggest manipulation in the history of Indian Cinema.”

One more added, “Where is Kerala in Kerala Story?”

Someone else also said, “But where is Adah Sharma? It seems incomplete without her.”

When will The Kerala Story 2 release? Kamakhya Narayan Singh's The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures.