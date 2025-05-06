‘The King is here’: Diljit Dosanjh ‘owns’ Met Gala 2025 in Maharaja ensemble; netizens say, ‘Dandy the Indian way’

‘The King is here’: Diljit Dosanjh walked the iconic Met Gala 2025 carpet like a Maharaja, blending Punjabi royalty with a modern vision, and the Internet could not keep calm.

The Punjabi singer, a true royal at the extravagant charity ball, was dressed in a custom Prabal Gurung outfit. He wore traditional attire: a turban (a symbol of Sikh identity), a kurta, and a tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms).

Proudly flaunting the Punjabi culture on a global platform, Diljit elevated his outfit with accessories and a Kirpan (sword). His head-turner outfit also featured a long cape inscribed with the map of Punjab with the Gurumukhi alphabet.

If reports are to be believed, Diljit wore exquisite jewellery sourced from Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala's legendary Cartier collection.

While “Punjabi aa gaye oye,” was a standard reaction to Diljit Dosanjh “serving the looks” at the event, the netizens said they were really proud of him for being the first turbaned actor-singer to debut at the Met Gala.

Diljit's fans and social media users alike said he “won” the gala with his interpretation of the theme “Tailored for You,” a nod to the exhibit called “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”.

A fan said: “PANJABI AA GAYE OYE!!! THE KING IS HERE TO CONQUER !!! ATE, DEVOURED !!!”

“DILJIT DOSANJH WON THIS MET GALAAAAAAAA. HOLY FCKING GODDDDDD. He represented INDIAN culture and that Punjab map on the back outlining gurmukhi script on his cape,” an excited fan said.

“This is giving legit Maharaja vibes. I am so proud of you and I am not crying at all. Diljit Dosanjh Love you so much,” added a fan.

A netizen said Diljit's Met Gala debut feels like a personal win, and commented: “Diljit knows he served with this look, regal elegance at its finest. This feels like a personal win!”

“Diljit Dosanjh just became the first turbaned actor-singer to debut at the Gala, and we couldn't be more proud of him,” said a user.

“DILJIT DOSANJH IS HERE TO SERVE. PUNJABIIII AAA GAYEE OEEE!!” a user added.

A user said: “With the map of Punjab etched behind him and Gurmukhi scripted like poetry across it, he stands as a proud symbol of heritage. In every gesture, every moment, he carries the soul of Punjab, its language, spirit, and pride.”

“He slayedddd. Blending roots with the theme of the MET GALA like a pro,” said another user.

“You my SIR, have won it for ME. SERVING LOOKS and PURE ROYALTY. Man oh Man, he looks Royal, Regal and RAVISHING,” added a fan.

Netizens also praised designer Prabal Gurung for his wonderful interpretation of the theme to make Diljit look “dandy the Indian way”.

“Dandy the Indian way! Diljit Dosanjh makes his Met debut in a Maharaja-inspired custom look by Prabal Gurung. THIS IS HOW YOU INTERPRET THE THEME!” a user said.