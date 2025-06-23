Subscribe

The King of Kings and 5 other Korean films that broke records at US box office

Korean animated film The King of Kings surpasses Parasite to lead US box office records, followed by five more Korean titles that made a mark.

LM US Desk
Published23 Jun 2025, 08:58 PM IST
The King of Kings, produced by Mofac Studio and directed by Jang Seong-ho, has become the highest-grossing Korean film in the US. (Photo credit: Angel Studios)
Animated feature The King of Kings, produced by Mofac Studio and directed by Jang Seong-ho, has grown to become the highest-grossing Korean film in the US, earning $54.7 million. The data, reported by The Numbers and Herald Insight, shows the film overtaking Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, which earned $53.8 million.

Adapted from Charles Dickens’ The Life of Our Lord, this faith‑based animation hit major milestones within three weeks of its April 11 release, strategically timed around Easter.

Parasite

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite made history as the first non‑English language film to win the Best Picture Oscar. In North America, it grossed $53.8 million, per Box Office Mojo. Its US release began in just three cinemas and still pulled in $376,000 during the opening weekend, demonstrating strong demand for Korean-language films in the American market.

The Roundup

Action thriller The Roundup (2022), starring Ma Dong-seok, earned $812,859 in the US and Canada, according to The Numbers. It opened with $102,204 and has grossed over $101 million worldwide. The series continues to expand with new sequels riding on its success.

Hansan: Rising Dragon

Directed by Kim Han-min, Hansan: Rising Dragon earned $865,888 in North America during its limited theatrical release, as tracked by Box Office Mojo. Globally, it grossed $57.5 million, securing its place among the most successful Korean films of its year.

The Handmaiden

Park Chan-wook’s The Handmaiden became the director’s most successful US film, earning over $2 million despite debuting in only five theatres. It surpassed his earlier release, Stoker, establishing his international appeal and cult following.

Along With the Gods

While detailed US box office numbers are less abundant, the two-part fantasy series Along With the Gods (2017, 2018) achieved massive international success. Media reports indicate the franchise earned impressive global figures, contributing to Korean cinema’s growing footprint in foreign markets.

