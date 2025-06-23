The King of Kings and 5 other Korean films that broke records at US box office

Animated feature The King of Kings, produced by Mofac Studio and directed by Jang Seong-ho, has grown to become the highest-grossing Korean film in the US, earning $54.7 million. The data, reported by The Numbers and Herald Insight, shows the film overtaking Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, which earned $53.8 million.

Advertisement

Adapted from Charles Dickens’ The Life of Our Lord, this faith‑based animation hit major milestones within three weeks of its April 11 release, strategically timed around Easter.

Parasite Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite made history as the first non‑English language film to win the Best Picture Oscar. In North America, it grossed $53.8 million, per Box Office Mojo. Its US release began in just three cinemas and still pulled in $376,000 during the opening weekend, demonstrating strong demand for Korean-language films in the American market.

The Roundup Action thriller The Roundup (2022), starring Ma Dong-seok, earned $812,859 in the US and Canada, according to The Numbers. It opened with $102,204 and has grossed over $101 million worldwide. The series continues to expand with new sequels riding on its success.

Advertisement

Hansan: Rising Dragon Directed by Kim Han-min, Hansan: Rising Dragon earned $865,888 in North America during its limited theatrical release, as tracked by Box Office Mojo. Globally, it grossed $57.5 million, securing its place among the most successful Korean films of its year.

The Handmaiden Park Chan-wook’s The Handmaiden became the director’s most successful US film, earning over $2 million despite debuting in only five theatres. It surpassed his earlier release, Stoker, establishing his international appeal and cult following.

Along With the Gods While detailed US box office numbers are less abundant, the two-part fantasy series Along With the Gods (2017, 2018) achieved massive international success. Media reports indicate the franchise earned impressive global figures, contributing to Korean cinema’s growing footprint in foreign markets.

Advertisement

FAQs Which Korean film holds the top US box office record? The King of Kings leads with $54.7 million, overtaking Parasite.

How much did Parasite earn in the US? It earned $53.8 million, starting from just three theatres.

Did The Roundup and Hansan release widely in the US? Both had limited runs: The Roundup made $812,859 and Hansan earned $865,888.