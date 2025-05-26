The Last of Us Season 2 on OTT: When and where to watch the show’s explosive finale and cliffhanger ending

The long-anticipated finale of The Last of Us Season 2 has officially aired, closing out another harrowing chapter in HBO’s acclaimed post-apocalyptic saga with global audiences glued to their screens.

When and where to watch The Last of Us Season 2 The finale episode of The Last of Us Season 2, which premiered on Sunday, May 25 at 9 PM ET/PT in the US via HBO and Max, was released simultaneously across numerous time zones—from Sky Atlantic in the UK to Crave in Canada, Binge in Australia, JioHotstar in India.

UK fans were among the early risers, catching the finale on Sky Atlantic at 2 AM BST on Monday morning. Indian viewers tuned in at 6:30 AM IST via JioCinema, while New Zealand’s Sky SoHo also made the episode available. The coordinated worldwide rollout underlines the series' unmatched international appeal.

Season 2 finale explained The finale, following the momentum of a flashback-heavy penultimate episode, played out over Day 3 of Ellie and Dina's fraught stay in Seattle. Emotional and violent in equal measure, the finale saw Ellie (Bella Ramsey) continue her spiral of vengeance in a desperate hunt for Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), who had earlier killed Joel (Pedro Pascal). What followed was a series of tragic missteps, culminating in an unflinching confrontation between the two women.

A key scene featured Ellie killing Owen and Mel—Abby’s close friends—at Seattle’s aquarium. Despite a moment of empathy and horror upon discovering Mel was pregnant, Ellie’s inability to help resulted in another traumatising loss of life. The show pulled no punches, confronting viewers with the psychological cost of vengeance.

The crescendo came when Abby, after locating the Jackson crew, confronted Ellie in the theatre hideout. Jesse (Young Mazino) was shot dead, Tommy (Gabriel Luna) was taken down, and Ellie faced a chilling ultimatum. “You wasted it,” Abby told her, referencing a past mercy. A gunshot followed—but the screen faded to black, leaving Ellie’s fate unresolved.

In an unexpected twist, the episode rewound to Abby’s point of view just before the confrontation, offering perspective but no closure. Viewers are left questioning who survives, and what it all means for the characters' fragile morality.

With no official release date for Season 3, fans may have to rely on the The Last of Us Part II video game for possible clues about what lies ahead. Still, showrunner Craig Mazin has hinted that the next chapter will take its time, promising an even more ambitious continuation of the story.