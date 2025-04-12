‘The Last of Us’ Season 2: Release date, cast, plot, episodes and how to watch

Emotionally bracing for another season of The Last of Us might feel just as intense as surviving the show’s post-apocalyptic world. The Emmy-winning

The HBO zombie drama returns for Season 2 on Sunday (April 13) at 9 p.m. ET/PT, kicking off a new seven-episode run filled with heightened suspense, emotional turmoil, and chilling moments.

The story in Season 1 In The Last of Us Season 1, a deadly fungal infection turned humans into violent creatures known as the Infected. Twenty years later, Joel, a hardened survivor, was tasked with smuggling 14-year-old Ellie across the country to the rebel Fireflies. Their journey formed an unbreakable bond, but also left them with lingering consequences.

What to expect in Season 2 The story picks up five years after the events of Season 1, with Joel and Ellie navigating a world that’s become even more dangerous and unpredictable. Their bond will be tested as they’re "drawn into conflict with each other and the new threats surrounding them."

When and where to watch Premiere date: Sunday (April 13) at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Streaming: All episodes will air on HBO and stream on Max

Release schedule: One episode each Sunday, with the finale set for May 25

Episode count: Seven episodes in total

Who’s back and who’s new Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reprise their acclaimed roles as Joel and Ellie. Returning cast members and newcomers include:

Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, and Jeffrey Wright.

As The Last of Us Season 2 begins, fans can expect the same high-stakes survival drama with even more layers of conflict, consequence, and character development.

