The Last of Us Season 3: What to expect in the third season of the fan-favourite post-apocalyptic drama

With the explosive end of Season 2 still fresh, fans of The Last of Us are already looking ahead to what comes next. Based closely on the video game The Last of Us Part II, Season 3 is expected to follow the same bold and emotional path—with some big changes in focus.

What to expect from season three of the show? If The Last Of Us sticks to the game’s structure, viewers will see far less of Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey). In fact, much of Season 3 may not feature her at all. Instead, we’re likely to spend most of our time with Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever, who was introduced at the very end of Season 2.

In the game, the story is split down the middle between Ellie and Abby. We’ve already seen Ellie’s side of the events in Seattle, but Season 3 is expected to shift fully into Abby’s perspective. Her journey runs parallel to Ellie’s, showing what she and her group were doing during those tense three days.

Expect the return of familiar faces like Nora, Owen, Mel, and Manny—Abby’s close friends who had big roles in Joel’s death and are key players in what comes next. This means actors Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Ariela Barer, and Danny Ramirez, will return for the third season.

Oh, is Pedro Pascal coming back? No, most likely not. Pedro's Joel Miller was killed in the show by Abby after what he did to the Fireflies. But if the show was the follow the game more closely, then there may be chance of his return.

The series’ creators have promised that “all will become clear,” but if the game is anything to go by, fans should prepare for a deeply emotional and complex season—one that may challenge who we root for.

