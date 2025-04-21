The Last Of Us to Dexter, take a look at some renewed TV shows

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The quality of shows on OTT platforms has improved drastically, with streamers prioritising content excellence over quantity.

The audience feedback is one of the most important factors that play a major role in the renewal or cancellation of OTT shows by streamers.

Recently, several streaming platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and others have treated their fans with the renewal of their favourite shows. Let's take a look at some of the renewed shows that have or will be released in the upcoming months.

The Last Of Us

The premiere date comes two years after the finale of the show's first season, which was a massive hit for HBO, drawing 30 million cross-platform viewers per episode, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

It premiered on April 13, 2025. The show also secured eight Emmy Awards.

The season two cast includes returning stars Pascal and Ramsey, as well as newcomers Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Jeffrey Wright. Catherine O'Hara is also set to guest star.

Colin From Accounts

The romantic drama television series 'Colin From Accounts' has been renewed for Season 3 at Paramount , reported Variety.

Lead actors Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer will return to star in the new season in addition to their roles as writers and executive producers, as per the outlet.

The Simpsons

Fox network has renewed 'The Simpsons' for four more seasons. It also confirmed that American Dad! will return to Fox in 2025-26 with a four-season renewal.

The animated show which is already the longest-running scripted TV show, will reach its 40th season. It could even get close to 900 episodes by the end of this new deal.

Dexter

The series, which is currently in production, returns Michael C. Hall to playing Dexter Morgan, the titular role he made famous when starring in the original Dexter, which launched on Showtime in 2006 and ran for eight seasons.

Dexter: Resurrection premieres this summer in 2025.

Watson

Medical drama 'Watson', which follows the story of Dr Watson, a close aide of detective Sherlock Holmes, has been renewed for the second season by CBS, reported Variety.