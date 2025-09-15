The Latest: The Emmy Awards honor the best in television

NEW YORK (AP) — The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards has launched to honor the best of television.

Advertisement

Apple TV has the two most nominated shows, “Severance” and “The Studio.”

Comic Nate Bargatze is the host, marking his first time in that role for any awards show. He’s released three Netflix stand-up specials including last December’s “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” and has hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

Sunday's award show airs live on CBS from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Paramount with Showtime subscribers may stream the show live. Standard Paramount subscribers can stream it Monday through Sept. 21.

Here is the latest:

In classic New York style: She says she tripped on the street while hailing a cab on a Macy’s shopping outing to buy a Fourth of July outfit. She performed her one-woman Broadway show, “Call Me Izzy,” seated at the end. The show has since closed.

Advertisement

Smart mentioned her kneecap while accepting the award for actress in a comedy series for her role in “Hacks.”

Seth Rogen took home the first award of the night for lead actor in a comedy series. “I’ve never won anything in my life. When i was a kid I bought a used bowling trophy at an estate sale,” he said.

He plays film studio executive Matt Remick on Apple TV ’s Emmys juggernaut “The Studio,” for which he’s also nominated for directing and writing.

Stephen Colbert got the night’s first and possibly loudest standing ovation. The audience chanted his first name as he joked about needing to hand out his resume since Emmy host network CBS has canceled his show, effective next spring.

Advertisement

___