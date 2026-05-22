The Legend of Kitchen Soldier Review: A fresh, addictive military fantasy that plays like Solo Leveling with chefs

There is something gloriously ridiculous about The Legend of Kitchen Soldier — and I mean that as the highest compliment possible. Four episodes in, this military fantasy drama has already become one of the most entertaining Korean series I have watched this year, blending kitchen chaos, gaming mechanics and underdog storytelling into a genuinely addictive package.

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The premise alone sounds like someone mashed together a barracks drama and Solo Leveling after a sleepless night, but somehow it works brilliantly. The series follows Kang Seong-jae, a struggling young recruit who ends up working as a military cook before discovering a mysterious game-like system that gives him quests, rewards and upgrades tied to his culinary abilities. It is absurd in theory and incredibly fun in execution.

The comparison to Solo Leveling feels unavoidable — except here, the dungeon raids have been replaced with military kitchens, impossible recipes and desperate attempts to feed hungry soldiers under pressure.

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What surprised me most is how fresh the show feels. Korean dramas have tackled military life before, and food dramas are practically their own subgenre at this point, but combining military comedy, fantasy progression systems and emotional character drama gives this series its own identity. The tone shifts constantly, yet rarely feels uneven. One minute the show is leaning into pure comedy, the next it is exploring class anxiety, grief or the emotional weight of Seong-jae’s background.

A huge reason the drama works so well is Park Ji-hoon. At this point, he is proving himself to be one of the most versatile young actors working in Korean television. Anyone who watched Weak Hero Class 1 already knows how exceptional he can be in emotionally brutal scenes and moments of real intensity, and that same screen presence carries over here. The difference is that The Legend of Kitchen Soldier allows him to be lighter, funnier and more chaotic without losing the emotional core that makes him so compelling to watch.

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He completely sells Seong-jae as both an underdog and an unlikely hero. Even during the more exaggerated fantasy elements, Park keeps the character grounded enough that I stayed invested in every ridiculous cooking mission the show threw at him. His comic timing is sharp, but it is the quieter moments — especially the hints of loneliness and determination underneath the bravado — that elevate the performance.

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The ensemble cast deserves just as much praise. The dynamic inside the kitchen is chaotic in the best possible way, and the chemistry between the soldiers already feels lived-in despite the series only just beginning. Yoon Kyung-ho, Han Dong-hee and Lee Hong-nae all contribute to the drama’s fast-moving energy, helping the series avoid becoming overly dependent on its fantasy gimmick.

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Visually, the show also understands exactly what kind of series it wants to be. The game-style interface and quest mechanics could easily have looked cheap or overly cartoonish, but the direction leans into the silliness without turning the drama into parody. There is enough sincerity underneath the spectacle to make the stakes feel real.

Only four episodes have aired so far, with the 12-episode series currently running on TVING and tvN. That means there is still plenty of room for the story to collapse under the weight of its own concept. But right now, it is one of the most enjoyable ongoing dramas around.

I am loving almost everything about it. It is funny, surprisingly heartfelt, visually inventive and powered by a lead actor who continues to impress no matter the genre. If the remaining episodes maintain this momentum, The Legend of Kitchen Soldier could easily end up being one of the year’s standout Korean dramas.

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For now, though, I am more than happy calling it a five-star watch.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.