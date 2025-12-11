The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 release date: Netflix's legal drama to premiere in February 2026

Netflix has officially announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated fourth season of the legal drama series, The Lincoln Lawyer. The new season of the show is inspired by The Law of Innocence - the sixth book in Michael Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer novels, Variety reported.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4 release date out As per the official announcement, the fourth season of the legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer, makes its debut on Netflix on 5 February 2026.

Fan favourite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is returning as Mickey Haller and is joined by Becki Newton as Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Izzy, Angus Sampson as Cisco and Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 official logline states that Mickey will be facing his "toughest case yet" as he and other teammates work to prove his innocence in the murder case of Sam Scales, a former client. To do this, they need to unravel Sam's final scam, which will make them face the DA’s office, the FBI, as well as ghosts from Mickey’s own past.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4: What to expect? Co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez are "absolutely thrilled" to share the new season with the fans. “Following the incredibly suspenseful and emotional climax of Season 3, the stakes have never been higher, because this time Mickey is the client. With his very life and reputation on the line, he’ll need the strength and support of his entire team, and his entire family, to fight for his future," Netflix's Tudum quoted them as saying.

Humphrey and Rodriguez said The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 is filled with "signature twists" and the "unique blend of suspense, humor and heart our fans love".

The third season of the show, which premiered in October last year, featured a huge cliffhanger.

Ted Humphrey told Tudum that the major cliffhanger is "‘What is going to happen to Mickey?’ and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial”.

In Season 4, Humphrey said that Mickey is all set to face the "biggest and most personal challenge". He further shared that this will be Mickey's “most personal case” that he has ever handled, since he will be featured as a client this time.

"All the advice he’s given clients over the years, now he has to give himself — and he realizes how hollow some of it sounds when you’re the one it’s bouncing off of,” Humphrey added.

FAQs Where to watch The Lincoln Lawyer? Fans can watch the series The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix.

What's the new challenge for Mickey in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4? Mickey is set to face a murder charge this time.