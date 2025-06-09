The Lost Bus trailer public review OUT: Fans thrilled as Matthew McConaughey returns to lead wildfire survival drama

The trailer for 'The Lost Bus', a survival drama directed by Paul Greengrass, was released on June 8. The film is based on the real-life 2018 Camp Fire in California — the deadliest wildfire in the state’s history. It’s adapted from Lizzie Johnson’s non-fiction book 'Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire'.

Matthew McConaughey plays a school bus driver who must lead a group of children and their teacher, played by America Ferrera, to safety through the chaos of the fire. The trailer gives only a brief look at the action, but its tense atmosphere and emotional core have already struck a chord with viewers.

Fan reactions to the trailer 'The Lost Bus' marks Matthew McConaughey’s return to cinema after a brief hiatus. He was last seen in Guy Ritchie’s 'The Gentlemen' (2021), and later voiced Buster Moon in 'Sing 2'.

A fan wrote, "I'm very glad to see McConaughey," while another wrote, "Couple weeks ago, I was talking about how I haven’t seen Matthew McConaughey in a while, and now this. Great to see him back! Can’t wait!"

A third fan commented, "That's how you do a trailer. It told us almost nothing and I have to see it."

A fan of the director Paul Greengrass wrote, "Looks like a fantastic return for Greengrass and the way to do a trailer right." Another person commented, "It’s great to see Paul Greengrass back in the director’s chair!"

Jamie Lee Curtis’s personal connection to the story — her hometown was destroyed by wildfire — has added emotional weight to the project.

The cast also includes Yul Vazquez and Ashlie Atkinson.

The film is co-written by Paul Greengrass, best known for the 'Bourne' franchise, and Brad Ingelsby, known for 'Mare of Easttown'. It is produced by Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Films and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions.

