The Madison teaser drops: Kurt Russell, Pfeiffer head to Montana to search for peace

Los Angeles [US], January 19 (ANI): The first teaser for Taylor Sheridan's latest Yellowstone-adjacent series, 'The Madison,' has been unveiled.

The teaser gives fans a look at the new story set between New York City and the wide open lands of Montana.

The 50-second teaser shows Michelle Pfeiffer's character in deep pain as she falls into the Madison River. In another scene, she talks to a therapist, played by Will Arnett, about her loss. She says her "center" and "soul" are gone. Arnett's character tells her that healing will come if she allows it.

Advertisement

"The Madison" follows the Clyburn family as they move from life in New York to the quiet and wild Madison River valley in central Montana. The series looks at grief, family ties and the search for peace after loss.

Take a look

As per Variety, along with Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, the cast includes Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Matthew Fox. Will Arnett also joins the show in a key role.

The series is created by Taylor Sheridan, who also made Yellowstone. He is one of the executive producers along with Pfeiffer, Russell and several others. The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Advertisement

Paramount is also working on two more Yellowstone offshoots. One is The Dutton Ranch, based on Beth and Rip. Another is 'Marshals,' starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, which will air on CBS on March 1.