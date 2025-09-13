The Madras Mystery OTT release: Nazriya Nazim’s Tamil comeback thriller hits SonyLIV on THIS date

Popular actress Nazriya Nazim is set to return to Tamil cinema with ‘The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar’, a period crime thriller set in British India. The film will premiere on SonyLIV on November 6, 2025, marking a major comeback for the actress and a fresh take on one of India’s oldest unsolved crimes.

Nazriya's ‘The Madras Mystery’ to release on OTT Directed by debutant Ashif Pavapettadayil, ‘The Madras Mystery’ is produced by Netru Indru in association with Getto Entertainment. The film takes viewers back to the 1940s — a time of political tension, glamour, and dark secrets in pre-independence India.

While the official trailer has yet to be released, promotional photos suggest a rich, moody crime drama. At the centre of it is a brutal killing — a mysterious murder that shocked the film world of colonial Madras.

The story is believed to be inspired by the Lakshmikanthan murder case, one of the most scandalous crimes of its time. Lakshmikanthan was a journalist known for publishing gossip columns about South Indian film stars. His sudden death — found stabbed in the streets of Madras — led to a sensational trial, enormous public outrage, and many unanswered questions.

Though the film’s plot has been kept under wraps, it seems likely that ‘The Madras Mystery’ will explore this real-life event, shedding light on the dangerous relationship between fame, media, and power during colonial rule.

This film marks Nazriya Nazim’s return to Kollywood after a significant break. Known for her strong screen presence and emotional depth, her performance is expected to be a highlight of the film.

Joining her are seasoned actors like Natty, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Nasser, and YG Mahendran. With such a strong cast, the film aims to combine cinematic beauty with gripping storytelling.

What is the film about? ‘The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar’ will be released exclusively on SonyLIV on November 6, 2025. As audiences wait for the official trailer, there is already growing excitement over what could be one of the most ambitious period thrillers in recent Tamil cinema.

