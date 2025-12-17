'The man who resurrected me': Satyameva Jayate director Milap Zaveri drops heartfelt birthday wish for John Abraham

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has extended a heartwarming birthday wish for Bollywood hunk John Abraham, expressing gratitude for "resurrecting" him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Zaveri shared a picture with John and wrote, "Dear @thejohnabraham wish you a very very happy birthday! You are my Hulk and the man who resurrected me with #SatyamevaJayate. I will forever be grateful to you!"

In a playful addition, the director wrote, "You rip tyres with your bare hands but your heart is of gold! Love you my Hero."

Milap Zaveri and John Abraham have famously worked together on the 'Satyameva Jayate' films. While the first instalment came out in 2018, the sequel hit theatres in 2021.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), 'Satyameva Jayate 2' also featured Divya Khosla Kumar.

On the work front, John Abraham had back-to-back releases in 2025 with 'The Diplomat' and 'Tehran'.

Directed by Arun Gopalan, 'Tehran' offered a glimpse into the story of an Indian man who was hunted by Iran, abandoned by Israel and deserted by India as he takes on a life-threatening mission.

Apart from John, the movie also stars Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa and Madhurina Tuli. The film was a fictionalised version inspired by true events and unfolds against the simmering global tension between Israel and Iran.

On the other hand, John Abraham's own production, 'Oslo: A Tale of Promise', recently had a premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).