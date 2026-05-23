The Mandalorian and Grogu Box Office Collection: Star Wars film earns $33 million on opening Friday

After seven years away from the big screen, the The Mandalorian and Grogu has delivered a respectable opening for Disney, marking the franchise’s first theatrical release since 2019 while reigniting interest in the studio’s sprawling galaxy far, far away.
Directed by Jon Favreau, the film earned $33 million on Friday from 4,300 cinemas across North America, positioning it comfortably at the top of the domestic box office heading into the Memorial Day holiday frame. Industry projections currently estimate the film will earn between $80 million and $100 million across the extended weekend period.
While the opening signals renewed audience enthusiasm for the franchise, the numbers also reflect a more measured response compared with previous Star Wars releases. The film collected $12 million in Thursday preview screenings — reportedly the lowest advance-ticket figure in the history of the modern franchise.
Analysts have interpreted the softer preview numbers as evidence that audience excitement surrounding Star Wars may no longer guarantee blockbuster-level openings automatically.
Even so, Disney appears positioned for a commercially healthy launch. Conservative projections suggest the film could finish with roughly $80 million over the traditional three-day weekend and approximately $95 million over the four-day holiday period.
More optimistic forecasts have suggested totals closer to $95 million and $115 million respectively remain possible if family audiences continue turning out strongly through Monday.
Based on the hit streaming show The Mandalorian, the film follows bounty hunter Din Djarin and Grogu as they attempt to rescue Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba the Hutt, from a dangerous criminal warlord. The project effectively expands the streaming series into a full theatrical adventure while maintaining the familiar dynamic that helped turn Grogu — widely known to audiences as “Baby Yoda” — into a global pop-culture phenomenon.
The film stars Pedro Pascal alongside Jeremy Allen White, Sigourney Weaver and Jonny Coyne.