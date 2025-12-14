The Mask actor Peter Greene was lying ‘facedown, blood everywhere’, neighbour recalls; strange note found

Actor Peter Greene, who died on Friday at 60, was reportedly discovered lying “face down” on the floor when police found him, his neighbour recalled. A strange handwritten note was also found at the scene.
He was best known for his intense portrayals of villains in films such as Pulp Fiction, The Mask and Training Day.
According to the New York Daily News, one of Peter's neighbours described the gruesome scene inside the actor's Lower East Side apartment in New York, saying there was “blood everywhere”.
“Peter was lying on the floor, facedown, facial injury, blood everywhere…” the neighbour told the outlet.
They also reported that a strange handwritten note was found on the scene along with the actor’s body – “I’m still a Westie,” it read. The note referred to the 1970s Irish-American gang that operated out of Hell’s Kitchen.
