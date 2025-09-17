The Morning Show Season 4 OTT release date: Here's when Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon's drama returns online

The Morning Show Season 4 OTT release date: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show is all set to return for its fourth season.

The two play TV news anchors at a fictional news network called UBN. This season addresses AI, deepfakes, and conspiracy theories in the media.

The Morning Show Season 4: When and where to watch The Morning Show, known for taking on timely political issues, will debut for Season 4 on Wednesday, September 17, on Apple TV. Episodes will release weekly, stretching through November.

The Morning Show Season 4: Episode schedule Apple TV+ has set a ten-episode run, with each instalment lasting 45 to 55 minutes. Episodes will drop every Wednesday at 12 AM PT / 1:30 PM IST.

Episode 1: September 17 – My Roman Empire

Episode 2: September 24

Episode 3: October 1

Episode 4: October 8

Episode 5: October 15

Episode 6: October 22

Episode 7: October 29

Episode 8: November 5

Episode 9: November 12

Episode 10 (Finale): November 19

The Morning Show Season 4: Plot The Morning Show Season 4 addresses how the news industry has changed since the last episode in 2023. It follows a group of journalists as they deal with the merger between two major fictional networks, UBN and UBA.

Both actresses have had their real-life likenesses stolen and used in deepfake videos, a predicament that Aniston's fictional character Alex Levy, a journalist, faces this season.

Deepfakes are synthetic media in which a person's image in a photo or video is replaced with someone else's likeness using AI techniques. The incredibly realistic fakes are difficult for viewers to detect, leading to impersonation, fraud, blackmail and the spread of misinformation and propaganda.

"There's only so much you can do to try to catch all of it (deepfakes), you know, because it's just happening at such a rapid speed and such enormous amounts that 'how do you control all of it?' I really love that we're showing that in the show," Aniston said in an interview.

"There has to be some rules or legislation, something around how this AI is used because it is so dangerous and it's just reckless," the "Friends" hit TV series actor added.

Witherspoon portrays Bradley Jackson, an impulsive small-town local news reporter who ends up co-anchoring the show.

The Morning Show Season 4: Cast Other than Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Additional series regulars include Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, and Nicole Beharie.

The show will also introduce new characters played by Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, and William Jackson Harper.