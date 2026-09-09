The Mosquito Bowl trailer wins early praise for blending football, friendship and the horrors of World War II

The first trailer for The Mosquito Bowl has arrived, giving viewers a tense first look at Peter Berg's World War II sports drama and the four college football stars whose lives are transformed by the war.

The Mosquito Bowl trailer out The film, based on Buzz Bissinger's 2022 non-fiction book The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II, follows four of America's top college football players who abandon promising sporting careers to enlist in the US Marines following the attack on Pearl Harbour.

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Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis play John McLaughry, Bob Bauman, Tony Butkovich and David Schreiner, respectively. Netflix describes the film as a story about the young men being pulled from the relative safety and promise of their sporting lives into the violence of the Pacific theatre.

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Reactions to the trailer For many online viewers, the premise alone appeared perfectly suited to Berg.

“Football/military drama? This just might be the most Peter Berg movie to ever exist (sic),” one reaction read, referring to a filmmaker whose previous work includes the football drama Friday Night Lights and military-focused films such as Lone Survivor.

The connection is particularly notable because The Mosquito Bowl reunites Berg with the work of author Buzz Bissinger, whose nonfiction book Friday Night Lights was previously adapted by Berg for both film and television. The new film is based on Bissinger's The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II, which recounts the stories behind a real football game played by Marines before the Battle of Okinawa.

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The cast has also emerged as a major talking point.

“Bill Skarsgård really evolved into a phenomenal actor with a ton of range (sic),” one viewer wrote, while another highlighted the ensemble more broadly: “Nicholas Galitzine, Broadway actors Tom Francis and Brent Comer, and Bill Skarsgård. COUNT ME IN! (sic)”

Francis, known for his acclaimed Broadway work in Sunset Boulevard, is making his first feature film appearance with The Mosquito Bowl. Netflix has said the four leading actors developed a close bond during production, mirroring the story's focus on friendship and brotherhood

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Some viewers are already looking beyond the trailer and predicting a longer legacy for the film.

“This is going to be one of those rare brother-in-arms movies that stands the test of time and becomes a true classic (sic),” another reaction said.

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Not every response, however, was entirely serious or uncritical. One viewer joked that they had expected “the actual mosquitos” to win the Mosquito Bowl. Another raised concerns about the historical details, writing that they could smell “those historical inaccuracies from miles away (sic)”.

The trailer's heavily stylised visual grading also divided opinion. “Might as well make it in black and white if they are going to grade it this hard (sic),” one viewer joked, referring to the film's desaturated look.

There was also curiosity over Netflix's release strategy. “Netflix is releasing a movie in theaters? They must have a lot of confidence with this movie (sic),” one reaction noted.

The Mosquito Bowl is scheduled for a select theatrical release on 30 October before arriving on Netflix on 25 November.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.