'The most gracious host,' says Dulquer Salmaan as he meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad to express his gratitude after being honoured at the Gaddar Telangana State Film Awards.

The actor, who received the Jury Award for his performance in 'Lucky Baskhar,' could not attend the awards ceremony earlier as he was abroad.

Taking to Instagram after the meeting, Dulquer described the moment as "memorable" and shared how warmly he was received. Dulquer also mentioned that the CM spent time with him "chatting about cinema," sharing his love for different film industries and languages.

"Had a very memorable morning, meeting with the honourable Telangana Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy Garu, who was the most gracious of hosts. I wanted to thank him personally for the Gaddar State Film Awards, which I was unable to attend as I was out of the country," wrote Dulquer.

"It was extremely kind of him to spend this much time with us chatting about Cinema, especially the Telugu and Malayalam industries and his love for our various states and languages," he added.

He went on to share how "humbled" he felt by the recognition and extended thanks to audiences and everyone who made the journey possible. "Humbled by this recognition, I once again thank everyone who's given me these incredible opportunities and am always grateful to the audiences for your love. My thanks to Deputy CM Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Garu as well," he concluded.

'Lucky Baskhar' had a successful run at the awards. Apart from Dulquer's Jury Award, the film also won Best Editor for Navin Nooli and Best Screenplay Writer for Venky Atluri.

On the work front, Dulquer is gearing up for the release of 'I'm Game,' a high-octane action entertainer directed by Nahas Hidayath. The movie was earlier reportedly named 'DQ40,' but was later officially titled 'I'm Game.' This also marks Dulquer's return to Malayalam cinema after he was seen in 'King of Kotha' in 2023. The gangster film did not perform well at the box office and received mixed reviews. (ANI)