’The movement is far from over..,’ says Ranjita Sinha as Kolkata marks 18th National Transgender Day with calls for real action

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): Kolkata witnessed a powerful observance of the 18th National Transgender Day on April 15, 2025, hosted by Gokhale Road Bandhan and the Association of Transgender/Hijra in Bengal (ATHB).

The event, marked by celebration and activism, was attended by actors Moon Moon Sen, Rudranil Ghosh, social activists, police officials from the Government of West Bengal, and representatives from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The gathering also served as a platform to address the systemic issues still affecting the transgender community, particularly in West Bengal.

ATHB member and transgender activist Ranjita Sinha emphasised that despite the 2014 Supreme Court ruling that recognised transgender individuals as the 'third gender, ' fundamental rights remain largely unfulfilled.

"West Bengal is still far behind in the transgender movement. The Supreme Court gave us recognition in 2014, but even before that, we celebrated Transgender Day knowing we are part of this society," Sinha said, adding, "The board created by the state is only for display--nothing concrete has been done in areas like health, education, and employment."

Highlighting the ongoing struggle, Sinha added, "There are many educated transgender youth, yet they are forced to live on the streets. The Central Government's Garima Griha has done some work, but it is not enough. The movement is far from over--it continues because this is a fight for our rights."

Actor Rudranil Ghosh echoed similar sentiments, criticising the failure of elected governments to uphold constitutional promises.

"Why do we need to go to court for basic rights? When we elect governments, it is their duty to deliver. It has been 18 years, yet the transgender community still waits," he said, urging judicial intervention for faster redressal.

Veteran actor Moon Moon Sen lent her voice in support of the community, lauding the 2014 Supreme Court judgment in the NALSA case.