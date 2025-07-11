The Mummy: Cast members of the 1999 movie return for 2025 reunion; check how they look now

The cast members of The Mummy had a big reunion 26 years after the film's release in 1999. Brendan Fraser came together with Patricia Velasquez, John Hannah and Oded Fehr at the 2025 Fan Expo in Denver on July 6.

However, missing from the event were Rachel Weisz (who played Evelyn Carnahan) and Arnold Vosloo (Imhotep). The film, set in 1925, featured Fraser as Rick O'Connell.

The adventurer and Evelyn, an Egyptologist, try to stop a powerful 3,000-year-old mummy from destroying the world. They are accompanied by Evelyn’s brother Jonathan Carnahan (played by Hannah) and Medjai warrior Ardeth (Fehr).

The movie, made with $80 million, was a huge hit. It earned over $400 million and led to two sequels.

When photos of the Mummy reunion were shared on social media, fans enthusiastically reacted.

“The mummy is one of the most underrated action adventure films in the last 30 years! Just a classic,” commented one user.

“The Mummy and Mummy Returns are two of my favorite adventure movies of all time!” came from another.

One user wished, “I need them all to stay sane and healthy and live a long time.”

Some of them commented on Fahr’s looks.

One user wrote, “Don't get me wrong, Fehr looks amazing, but he also looks like he's animated. There's something almost uncanny valley about how perfect his hair is.”

“Why does Oder Fehr look like he is playing Zeus in a live action Hercules,” quipped one of them.

“They should make the real The Mummy 3!” suggested one user.

One of them missed those who did not attend the reunion, “Seriously need Rachel and Arnold there.”

Brendan Fraser also died while filming The Mummy Brendan Fraser almost died while filming a hanging scene. On The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor revealed how the hanging rope became too tight for him to breathe. He was later told that a similar thing happened to Mel Gibson in Braveheart.

Filming for The Mummy started in May 1998 and went on for 17 weeks. Due to political issues in Egypt, the team shot in Morocco. Locals were used as extras. The Moroccan Army supported the shoot, and the cast had kidnapping insurance.

Then, filming moved to the Sahara desert near Erfoud, where a special location was chosen to build the city of Hamunaptra. Sets were brought from England and built with great detail.

Scenes inside the City of the Dead were shot at Shepperton Studios in the UK. To fight the desert heat, the crew had to drink a special fluid every two hours.