The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s epic becomes his highest-grossing film ever at $1.1 billion

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has officially become the highest-grossing film of his career, crossing the $1.1 billion mark worldwide after four weekends in cinemas and surpassing The Dark Knight Rises.

The Odyssey crossed $1 billion in global box office The Homer adaptation has collected approximately $1.105 billion globally, comprising $461.1 million from North American markets and $643.6 million from international territories. The milestone puts the epic ahead of The Dark Knight Rises, which finished its theatrical run with about $1.085 billion worldwide.

The performance makes The Odyssey the second-highest-grossing film released in 2026 so far, while also giving Nolan his first film to cross the $1.1 billion threshold.

The Odyssey has earned $461.1 million in North America and $643.6 million internationally, taking its worldwide total to $1.105 billion. In India, the film has grossed approximately ₹196.75 crore.

The overseas market has been particularly important to the film's performance, accounting for more than half of its global earnings. Its worldwide run has also been supported by premium-format screenings, with the film setting records for advance sales in some premium formats after tickets were made available nearly a year before release.

The Odyssey is Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem, following Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War. The journey takes him across a mythological world populated by dangerous creatures and supernatural forces as he tries to reunite with his wife, Penelope.

Matt Damon plays Odysseus, with Anne Hathaway as Penelope. The ensemble cast also includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The film marks another major commercial milestone for Nolan, whose filmography includes Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet and the Dark Knight trilogy. Until now, The Dark Knight Rises had remained his biggest film at the global box office.

The new record also comes as The Odyssey represents one of the most ambitious productions of Nolan’s career. The filmmaker began writing the screenplay in March 2024 and secured the project with Universal Pictures later that year. The studio formally announced the film in December.

Production began in February 2025 and continued until August across a range of international locations, including Morocco, Greece, Italy, Scotland, Iceland, Western Sahara and Malta. Additional filming took place at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

With an estimated production budget of $250 million, The Odyssey ranks among Nolan’s most expensive films. The production also made history as the first feature film shot entirely using IMAX’s 70mm film cameras, reflecting Nolan’s longstanding preference for large-format filmmaking and theatrical presentation.

The film's commercial performance adds another significant achievement to Nolan’s career at a time when major original and event cinema releases continue to compete for audiences in theatres.