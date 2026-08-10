The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s epic becomes his highest-grossing film ever at $1.1 billion

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has officially become the highest-grossing film of his career, crossing the $1.1 billion mark worldwide after four weekends in cinemas and surpassing The Dark Knight Rises.

The Odyssey crossed $1 billion in global box office The Homer adaptation has collected approximately $1.105 billion globally, comprising $461.1 million from North American markets and $643.6 million from international territories. The milestone puts the epic ahead of The Dark Knight Rises, which finished its theatrical run with about $1.085 billion worldwide.

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The performance makes The Odyssey the second-highest-grossing film released in 2026 so far, while also giving Nolan his first film to cross the $1.1 billion threshold.

The Odyssey has earned $461.1 million in North America and $643.6 million internationally, taking its worldwide total to $1.105 billion. In India, the film has grossed approximately ₹196.75 crore.

The overseas market has been particularly important to the film's performance, accounting for more than half of its global earnings. Its worldwide run has also been supported by premium-format screenings, with the film setting records for advance sales in some premium formats after tickets were made available nearly a year before release.

The Odyssey is Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem, following Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War. The journey takes him across a mythological world populated by dangerous creatures and supernatural forces as he tries to reunite with his wife, Penelope.

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Matt Damon plays Odysseus, with Anne Hathaway as Penelope. The ensemble cast also includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The film marks another major commercial milestone for Nolan, whose filmography includes Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet and the Dark Knight trilogy. Until now, The Dark Knight Rises had remained his biggest film at the global box office.

The new record also comes as The Odyssey represents one of the most ambitious productions of Nolan’s career. The filmmaker began writing the screenplay in March 2024 and secured the project with Universal Pictures later that year. The studio formally announced the film in December.

Production began in February 2025 and continued until August across a range of international locations, including Morocco, Greece, Italy, Scotland, Iceland, Western Sahara and Malta. Additional filming took place at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

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With an estimated production budget of $250 million, The Odyssey ranks among Nolan’s most expensive films. The production also made history as the first feature film shot entirely using IMAX’s 70mm film cameras, reflecting Nolan’s longstanding preference for large-format filmmaking and theatrical presentation.

The film's commercial performance adds another significant achievement to Nolan’s career at a time when major original and event cinema releases continue to compete for audiences in theatres.

With its worldwide gross now at approximately $1.105 billion, The Odyssey has overtaken The Dark Knight Rises and stands as Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film to date.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.