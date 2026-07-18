The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan film beats Oppenheimer in India, $50M target worldwide

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's much-awaited release of the year, The Odyssey, finally premiered in theatres this Friday. The adaptation from Homer’s ancient Greek epic features some of the biggest Hollywood stars, including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Zendaya. The film opened to glorious reviews from critics and fans, hinting at an impressive start at the box office.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1 in India On day 1, The Odyssey minted around ₹17.4 crore net in the Indian market, as per film tracker Sacnilk. Its Indian gross collection stands at ₹20.76 crore. The film's opening business is majorly driven by its English shows, adding ₹13.75 crore, followed by the Hindi version with ₹1.90 crore on day 1.

The total box office collection of The Odyssey is $39.8 million at the global box office, as per Sacnilk.

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Commenting on the film's India collection, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on X, “#TheOdyssey has embarked on a solid start in India, emerging as #ChristopherNolan's biggest opener... #Oppenheimer previously held the record [opening day: ₹ 14.58 cr], but #TheOdyssey has now surpassed that figure. With excellent word of mouth on its side, #TheOdyssey is poised for strong growth on Saturday and Sunday.”

The film is running mostly free from any big clash in India.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Worldwide Worldwide, Nolan's film is expected to debut on a stronger note as it has surpassed the filmmaker's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer opening collection in India. Deadline reported that Universal believes that The Odyssey earned around $17.6 million from paid preview shows on Thursday in North America alone. If true, it might be the biggest opening collection for a preview this year, beating Toy Story 5, which raked in $17.5 million as its preview haul. The Odyssey preview earnings are even above Nolan's Oppenheimer, which had earned $10.5 million in previews when it was released in 2023, clashing with Margot Robbie's Barbie.

The same report also added that The Odyssey is predicted to earn around $50 million from Friday, including preview screenings. It is said to be set for $117 million opening weekend in North America. If it all goes smoothly, The Odyssey can become the third-biggest domestic opening of Christopher Nolan in his career so far, trailing behind The Dark Knight Rises ($160.8 million) and The Dark Knight ($158.4 million).

About Christopher Nolan's new release The Odyssey revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (played by Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters, and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (played by Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (played by Holland).

It is produced under Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures.

The film is based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, which has been previously adapted several times.

Previously, in 1954, Ulysses, an Italian-American co-production, featured actor Kirk Douglas as the Greek hero. O Brother, Where Art Thou?, released in 2000, was a loose, satirical adaptation directed by the Coen Brothers.

In 1997, The Odyssey was directed by Andrei Konchalovsky and was broadcast as a two-part miniseries.