The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2: Matt Damon film delivers Nolan’s biggest global opening at $257.8 million

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has made a powerful start at the global box office, earning an estimated $257.8 million worldwide in its opening weekend and surpassing the filmmaker’s previous best global debut.

The Odyssey box office day 2 collection The film collected $120.5 million domestically and $137.3 million from 73 international markets, according to the figures provided. The performance gives The Odyssey the biggest worldwide opening of Nolan’s career, overtaking The Dark Knight Rises.

The scale of the debut also places the film well ahead of Oppenheimer, which opened to approximately $82.5 million in North America and around $174 million worldwide in July 2023. While Oppenheimer went on to become a major global success, The Odyssey has already surpassed its worldwide opening total in its first frame.

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The opening also marks a significant shift in Nolan’s box-office trajectory. Oppenheimer, despite being a three-hour historical drama centred on the development of the atomic bomb, became a global phenomenon after opening alongside Barbie in 2023.

The Odyssey, however, arrives with the advantage of being a large-scale adaptation of one of the world’s best-known epics, combined with Nolan’s reputation for spectacle and premium-format filmmaking. The film’s IMAX release has been a major part of its positioning, with the director once again making the theatrical experience central to the film’s appeal.

The strong opening has also placed The Odyssey among the biggest launches of 2026, though its reported $250 million production budget means the film will need a sustained run to reach profitability after marketing and distribution costs are factored in.

The latest film had earlier earned $51 million on its opening day from 3,919 North American screens. Initial estimates had placed its domestic opening at $90-$100 million, but strong early performances pushed forecasts to $120 million. The film is expected to become the third release of 2026 to open above $100 million domestically, following Toy Story 5 and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Made on a reported budget of $250 million, The Odyssey has also registered a strong start in India, where it earned more than ₹17 crore on its opening day.

More about the cast and crew of The Odyssey The film is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic and stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, who embarks on a long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Anne Hathaway plays Penelope, his wife, while the ensemble cast includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

Nolan and Emma Thomas produced the film through their production company, Syncopy. The director began writing the screenplay in March 2024 and secured the project with Universal Pictures later that year.