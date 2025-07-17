The Odyssey gets sold out one year before release: Fans say, ‘Christopher Nolan can sell one-way tickets to Jupiter’

Christopher Nolan’s new film The Odyssey has made history by starting ticket pre-sales a full year before its release. What is more stunning is the fact that several shows are already completely sold out.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is set to release on July 17, 2026. Ticket sales began on July 17, 2025. Within minutes, IMAX 70MM shows at Universal CityWalk were almost sold out, filmmaker Dan Marcus posted on Twitter (now X).

“Within minutes, tickets for Universal CityWalk have nearly completely sold out for the first IMAX 70mm screening of THE ODYSSEY a year in advance,” the producer-director wrote while sharing a screenshot of the ticket sales on the AMC Theatres app.

He later shared another screenshot that showed the show getting completely sold out.

“At this stage, if Nolan asks people to book one-way tickets to Jupiter, people will line up,” one social media user reacted.

Another commented, “I’m wondering if there is a business model here. Sell a movie before you make it - use the proceeds to make the damn thing. The big tickets Nolan, Marvel.. should be easy winners.”

“This is setting a bad precedent and really comes off very elitist in my view. People were trying to get there, but it was sold out immediately, which I don’t see as fair in the slightest,” came from another.

This has never happened before in cinema. Usually, ticket bookings open only a few weeks or months before release. Most movies, however, start advance bookings only a few days before the release date.

The previous record was held by Fast X, which started pre-sales three months early. It was a first for any Hollywood studio. This early access was reportedly driven by the overwhelming response to the trailer, which garnered 23 million views in India alone.

The Odyssey cast The Odyssey is already being called one of the most anticipated films ever. Matt Damon will star as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca. Tom Holland will portray Telemachus, Odysseus's son. Charlize Theron is cast as the witch-goddess Circe.