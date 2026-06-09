The Odyssey IMAX Movie Advance Bookings: Ticket prices soar beyond ₹3,000 for Christopher Nolan's most ambitious film

Christopher Nolan's most ambitious film yet is heading to Indian cinemas. The Odyssey opens on 17 July, and advance IMAX bookings went live across India on 8 June.

The response has been immediate and overwhelming. Ticket prices across major cities have reached levels rarely seen in Indian cinema history.

Mumbai: Most Expensive Mumbai has the steepest IMAX pricing among major Indian cities. At INOX Megaplex in Inorbit Mall, Malad, Recliner Row tickets cost ₹3,300.

Picture Perfect seats cost ₹2,150, with both categories already sold out. Prime Plus Rows are available at ₹1,800, as are Prime Rows and Classic Rows at ₹1,800 and ₹1,500, respectively.

At INOX R-City in Ghatkopar, the afternoon show on 17 July shows Recliner seats at ₹2,100, filling fast. Picture-Perfect seats at ₹1,540 are almost sold out. Prime Plus, Lounger, and Prime categories are all listed at ₹1,050 and remain available. The late-night 11:59 PM show is also generating strong interest.

PVR ICON at Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel also has IMAX shows at 10 AM and 8:30 PM on opening day.

Delhi-NCR: Premium Seats Delhi-NCR audiences are also facing steep pricing. At INOX Vishal Mall in Rajouri Garden, Recliner seats are priced at ₹2,400 and have already sold out.

Xtra Legroom seats at ₹1,300 are also gone. Picture-Perfect seats at ₹1,300 are sold out as well. Superior seats at ₹1,100 have also sold out. Prime seats at ₹1,100 are filling fast while Classic seats at ₹1,000 remain available.

PVR Vegas Dwarka offers shows at 12:45 PM and 11:15 PM. Gurugram Pepsi PVR Ambience has a 9:45 AM show available, along with an 8:15 PM slot.

PVR Superplex Mall of India in Noida has Recliner seats at ₹1,550 filling fast, with Classic seats available at ₹750.

Bengaluru: Fast-Filling Shows Bengaluru has strong IMAX representation across multiple venues. At the PVR Nexus Forum in Koramangala, shows at 8:30 AM and 7:00 PM are listed as non-cancellable.

At PVR Vega City on Bannerghatta Road, Picture-Perfect seats at ₹1,850 are sold out. Prime Rows at ₹1,650 are almost full. Classic Plus Rows at ₹1,550 are filling up fast while Classic Rows at ₹1,200 are still available.

Also Read | IMAX advance bookings open in India for Nolan's The Odyssey

At PVR VR Bengaluru on Whitefield Road, shows run at 8:30 AM and 10:30 PM. INOX Galleria Mall in Yelahanka and INOX Mantri Square in Malleshwaram also offer IMAX shows, all listed as non-cancellable.

Pune: Recliner Craze Pune is seeing intense demand for premium seating. At INOX Megaplex Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Wakad, Recliner Row tickets are priced at ₹3,400 and are filling fast. Picture-Perfect seats at ₹1,900 are already sold out.

Prime Rows at ₹1,700 remain available alongside Classic Rows at ₹1,600 and Classic Plus Rows at ₹1,600. Cinepolis Nexus WESTEND Mall in Aundh has shows at 7:00 AM and 5:30 PM, listed as non-cancellable.

Kolkata: More Accessible Kolkata offers a comparatively more accessible entry point into IMAX. At INOX South City Mall, the 10 AM show for the Christopher Nolan movie has Picture-Perfect seats at ₹1,020, currently sold out.

Silver category seats at ₹980 remain available. The 8:30 PM show also has Silver seats available. Kolkata's pricing remains significantly lower than that of Mumbai and Pune's premium-tier offerings.

The Odyssey releases as an action-adventure drama-fantasy film rated A. It opens with IMAX 2D shows in English.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow across all major cities. Given the pace of early sales, fans are advised to book well in advance to avoid premium categories selling out entirely.