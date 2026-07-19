The Odyssey Indian box office collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan’s epic works magic, earns over ₹57 crore net

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has maintained a strong run at the Indian box office, recording a live net collection of ₹17.68 crore by 7 PM on its third day, according to the numbers on Sacnilk.
The film's day 3 collection takes its total Indian net collection to ₹57.08 crore so far, while its India gross collection has reached ₹67.89 crore. The final collection for Sunday is yet to be reported.
The Odyssey opened with ₹17.40 crore net on its first Friday, before witnessing an increase on Saturday with ₹22 crore. The film is currently running across 7,319 shows on Sunday, with an occupancy rate of 58 per cent, according to the available figures.
The film's first weekend performance comes amid considerable interest in Nolan's latest project, which adapts Homer's ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey. The poem also serves as a sequel of sorts for Homer's other epic poem The Illiad.
The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar-winner Matt Damon who plays King Odysseus. The story follows the King of Ithaca, who perilous journey home after the Trojan War forms the centre of the story. The narrative follows his encounters with Polyphemus, Circe, Calypso, and various other mythical beings, as he attempts to reunite with Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway.
The ensemble cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamos, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, Samantha Morton, Himesh Patel, and various others. Nolan and his wife plus longitme producing partner Emma Thomas have bankrolled this film through their production company, Syncopy.
Nolan began writing the screenplay in March 2024 and secured the project with Universal Pictures later that year. Casting took place from late 2024 into early 2025, with Damon confirmed in the lead role in February 2025.
The film was shot between February and August 2025 across locations including Morocco, Greece, Italy, Scotland, Iceland, Malta, Western Sahara, as well as the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles. Made on an estimated budget of $250 million, The Odyssey is among Nolan's most expensive films and is the first film to be shot entirely using IMAX 70mm film cameras.
With the final day 3 figures yet to be reported, The Odyssey has so far collected ₹57.08 crore net in India.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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