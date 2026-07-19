The Odyssey Indian box office collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan’s epic works magic, earns over ₹57 crore net

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has maintained a strong run at the Indian box office, recording a live net collection of ₹17.68 crore by 7 PM on its third day, according to the numbers on Sacnilk.
The film's day 3 collection takes its total Indian net collection to ₹57.08 crore so far, while its India gross collection has reached ₹67.89 crore. The final collection for Sunday is yet to be reported.
The Odyssey opened with ₹17.40 crore net on its first Friday, before witnessing an increase on Saturday with ₹22 crore. The film is currently running across 7,319 shows on Sunday, with an occupancy rate of 58 per cent, according to the available figures.
The film's first weekend performance comes amid considerable interest in Nolan's latest project, which adapts Homer's ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey. The poem also serves as a sequel of sorts for Homer's other epic poem The Illiad.
The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar-winner Matt Damon who plays King Odysseus. The story follows the King of Ithaca, who perilous journey home after the Trojan War forms the centre of the story. The narrative follows his encounters with Polyphemus, Circe, Calypso, and various other mythical beings, as he attempts to reunite with Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway.
The ensemble cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamos, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, Samantha Morton, Himesh Patel, and various others. Nolan and his wife plus longitme producing partner Emma Thomas have bankrolled this film through their production company, Syncopy.
Nolan began writing the screenplay in March 2024 and secured the project with Universal Pictures later that year. Casting took place from late 2024 into early 2025, with Damon confirmed in the lead role in February 2025.
The film was shot between February and August 2025 across locations including Morocco, Greece, Italy, Scotland, Iceland, Malta, Western Sahara, as well as the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles. Made on an estimated budget of $250 million, The Odyssey is among Nolan's most expensive films and is the first film to be shot entirely using IMAX 70mm film cameras.
With the final day 3 figures yet to be reported, The Odyssey has so far collected ₹57.08 crore net in India.