The Odyssey Indian Box Office Collection Day 5: Christopher Nolan’s epic holds strong, eyes ₹80 cr net

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has maintained its position as a major theatrical draw in India, with the epic action fantasy film recording a live Day 5 net collection of ₹4.71 crore on Tuesday.
The latest figures take the film’s total India gross collection to ₹88.70 crore, while its cumulative net collection stands at ₹74.36 crore. The final collection for Day 5 is yet to be reported. The film was running across 6,397 shows, with an occupancy rate of 37.4 per cent, according to the latest live estimates.
The Tuesday figure represents a decline from the film’s opening days, but the film has continued to add to its domestic total after a strong first weekend. The Odyssey opened with ₹17.40 crore net on its first Friday, followed by ₹22 crore on Saturday and ₹21.90 crore on Sunday. Its first Monday collection stood at ₹8.35 crore.
Across its first five days, the film has therefore delivered a cumulative net total of ₹74.36 crore in India, with the Tuesday figure still subject to revision before final numbers are released.
The performance comes as The Odyssey continues its global theatrical run as one of the most ambitious productions of Christopher Nolan’s career. Written and directed by Nolan, the film adapts Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem and follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he attempts to return home to Ithaca after the Trojan War.
The film’s ensemble cast includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. Damon plays Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, while Hathaway portrays Penelope, his wife. The story follows Odysseus through a perilous journey involving mythical beings, powerful forces and a series of trials before he can reunite with his family.
In India, the film’s opening has already established a strong early commercial position for a Christopher Nolan release. Its first weekend provided the bulk of the initial momentum, with the film crossing the ₹60 crore net mark by the end of Sunday before experiencing the expected weekday decline.
The Day 5 numbers now leave the film with a substantial domestic base as it moves further into its first week. With the final Tuesday figures still awaited, The Odyssey’s India box office performance will continue to be measured by its ability to retain audiences through the remainder of the week and convert its strong opening weekend into a sustained theatrical run.
For now, the film stands at ₹74.36 crore net and ₹88.70 crore gross in India, with its final Day 5 collection yet to be reported.