The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan reimagines Homer's hero as a man haunted more by memory than monsters

As someone who studied both The Iliad and The Odyssey during my Master's in English Literature, I walked into Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey expecting another grand spectacle built around myth.

Instead, I found something far more intimate. While The Iliad is, at its heart, a poem fuelled by the pride, rage and ego of men, The Odyssey becomes the painful process of unlearning all of that.

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Nolan understands this distinction, and rather than merely adapting Homer's epic, he explores what remains of a man after glory has already destroyed him.

SPOILERS AHEAD! The film opens not in Ithaca or Troy, but on Calypso's island.

Odysseus (Matt Damon) has no memory of who he is. Yet his body remembers what his mind cannot. Day after day, he instinctively gathers driftwood and builds a raft without understanding why. It is an elegant way of visualising trauma—memory may disappear, but instinct survives.

Athena (Zendaya) appears beside him, attempting to coax fragments of his past back to the surface, while Calypso (Charlize Theron), unable to bear watching him suffer, ultimately forces him to confront what he has buried. Only then does Nolan's Odyssey truly begin.

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From there, much of Homer's framework remains recognisable. The Greeks arrive at Ithaca seeking Odysseus' brilliance. He conceives the Trojan Horse, oversees its construction and helps secure victory. But Nolan is less interested in celebrating military genius than examining its aftermath.

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His Odysseus does not spend the journey gradually shedding his arrogance. That transformation has already begun the moment Troy falls and innocent civilians die before his eyes. Victory becomes inseparable from guilt.

He still defies the gods. He still challenges fate. But every act of defiance now feels less like arrogance and more like a man desperately trying to outrun consequences that have already caught him.

Matt Damon delivers one of his finest performances. There is a permanent emptiness behind his eyes that never quite disappears. Even while solving immediate dangers, his thoughts remain fixed on Penelope. He never plays Odysseus as frightened.

Instead, he carries himself with a quiet, poetic exhaustion, as though every glance asks the same question: How many more years must I endure this? It is a restrained performance that rarely reaches for theatrics, making the emotional weight land even harder.

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Anne Hathaway feels almost destined to play Penelope. Her performance is effortless, balancing remarkable resilience with the sense that she could collapse under the pressure at any moment. Surrounded by increasingly entitled suitors, burdened with governing Ithaca and raising Telemachus alone, Hathaway captures a woman surviving through sheer endurance rather than hope. Every scene reminds us that Odysseus is not the only one enduring a long journey.

Tom Holland's Telemachus arguably experiences the film's clearest character arc. Nolan wisely treats The Odyssey as his coming-of-age story as much as his father's. He begins as an impulsive young man trying far too hard to prove himself worthy of Ithaca's throne. His meeting with Menelaus (Jon Bernthal), one of the few men who truly knew Odysseus in war, changes everything. Through those conversations, Telemachus comes to understand not the legend, but the man. Holland handles that evolution beautifully. He is awkward, impatient and occasionally irritating early on, exactly as he should be. By the second half, I found myself rooting for him with genuine investment.

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Robert Pattinson has tremendous fun as Antinous. He easily leans into the character's manipulative arrogance, making every scene featuring him deliciously uncomfortable. One particular moment—in which he mockingly refers to Odysseus as "Daddy" in front of Telemachus—felt oddly modern and briefly pulled me out of the film.

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Thankfully, it proves a minor distraction because Pattinson quickly reasserts complete control of the role. His single extended scene opposite Anne Hathaway crackles with tension so effortlessly that I almost wanted an entirely separate romantic drama featuring the two actors.

Among Nolan's boldest reinterpretations is Athena herself. Zendaya plays the goddess with remarkable restraint, but the film gradually suggests something far more fascinating—that Athena may ultimately be nothing more than the physical manifestation of Odysseus' guilt.

Nolan never answers whether she truly accompanies him or whether she deliberately adopts that familiar face to ensure he can never escape the consequences of Troy. Leaving that ambiguity unresolved proves far more satisfying than offering certainty.

Samantha Morton's Circe is another memorable presence. The transformation sequence is unsettling, visceral and wonderfully grotesque without becoming gratuitous. I only wished Nolan had devoted a little more time to establishing Circe's relationship with the sister she transformed into a crow, as that emotional thread feels rich enough to deserve greater exploration.

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Charlize Theron's Calypso, meanwhile, becomes far more than a lovesick immortal. It is unlike Homer's epic. Zeus or Hermes weren't the ones who asked her to let Odysseus go, she did it herself after she saw how unhappy he was with her.

Her greatest act of love is recognising that love itself cannot become possession. Once she accepts that Odysseus' heart will always belong to Penelope, she gently guides him towards letting go of his guilt and, perhaps for the first time, trusting the gods instead of constantly resisting them. In many ways, she becomes the catalyst for completing his moral transformation.

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One of Nolan's smartest creative decisions is the near absence of the Olympian pantheon. Zeus, Poseidon and Hermes never physically appear. Divine intervention becomes suggestion rather than spectacle. Athena remains present, but she never overtly manipulates events.

Even Odysseus' encounter with Polyphemus subtly reflects this grounded approach. He blinds the Cyclops, yet wisely refrains from revealing his name, avoiding the catastrophic pride that defines the original myth. These changes consistently shift the story's emphasis away from supernatural punishment and towards personal responsibility.

Nolan also makes one quietly devastating change to Helen. Rather than preserving her legendary beauty, he leaves her permanently scarred after returning to Sparta. The symbolism is striking without feeling heavy-handed. Beauty proves transient; consequences endure.

If Helen can no longer be defined solely by the face that launched a thousand ships, the audience is forced to see her as something richer: a survivor carrying trauma, guilt and history. Classical depictions often freeze Helen in eternal perfection. Nolan instead restores her humanity.

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Visually, the film is breathtaking. Hoyte van Hoytema's cinematography captures both the overwhelming scale of myth and the crushing loneliness of its characters with astonishing precision.

Ludwig Göransson's score deserves equal praise, as always. It often feels less like background music and more like another performer within the film itself. The moments where the music builds towards an emotional crescendo only to suddenly fall silent create an extraordinary emptiness that mirrors Odysseus' own state of mind. That silence frequently says more than dialogue ever could.

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Christopher Nolan has never been interested in making straightforward literary adaptations, and The Odyssey is no exception.

Purists will undoubtedly debate the liberties he takes with Homer's text, but most of those reinterpretations serve a coherent emotional purpose. Rather than telling the story of a hero trying to return home, Nolan tells the story of a man wondering whether he still deserves one.

The Odyssey is not a film built to please everyone. Its biggest creative decisions—from reimagining Athena, grounding the gods almost entirely in Odysseus' conscience, a new fresh take on Helen —will be celebrated by some and questioned by others.

That shift makes all the difference.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.