‘The Paper’ OTT release date OUT: Check when and where to watch follow-up to ‘The Office’

Peacock has announced that ‘The Paper’, its new comedy series and a spiritual follow-up to the hit mockumentary ‘The Office’, will premiere on September 4.

The first four episodes will be available at launch, with Indian audiences able to stream the series exclusively on JioHotstar from September 5.

More About ‘The Paper’ Created, written, and executive produced by Greg Daniels ('The Office') and Michael Koman ('Nathan for You'), ‘The Paper’ continues Daniels’ exploration of workplace dynamics through sharp, observational humour. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Following the debut, two new episodes will be released each Thursday until the series wraps on September 26.

The series follows in the footsteps of ‘The Office’, the acclaimed American mockumentary that originally aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013 and has since become a global cultural phenomenon. While ‘The Paper’ is not a direct sequel, it shares creative DNA and comedic sensibility with its predecessor.

Joining Daniels and Koman on the production team are executive producers Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille). Direction comes from a lineup of seasoned professionals, including Daniels himself, Ken Kwapis, Yana Gorskaya, Paul Lieberstein, and others.

Meet the Cast of 'The Paper' The cast includes Domhnall Gleeson ('Ex Machina', ‘About Time’), Sabrina Impacciatore ('The White Lotus'), Chelsea Frei ('Poker Face', ‘The Cleaning Lady’), Melvin Gregg ('American Vandal', ‘Snowfall’), Gbemisola Ikumelo ('Black Ops', ‘A League Of Their Own’), and Alex Edelman ('Just For Us', ‘Unfrosted’), along with Ramona Young, Tim Key, and ‘The Office’ alum Oscar Nuñez.

Guest stars set to appear throughout the season include Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan.