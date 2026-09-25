The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's film hits ₹50 cr mark after becoming biggest opener of actor's career

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's Telugu action-drama, The Paradise, has crossed a new milestone on Friday, just after a strong debut at the box office. The Srikanth Odela film recently became the biggest opening of Nani's film career so far. It marks the second collaboration between Nani and Odela.
On day 2, The Paradise raked in a net of ₹6.58 crore from morning and afternoon shows across 3,952 shows. It witnessed an overall occupancy of 27.1% as per early estimates.
On Friday, The Paradise witnessed its strongest performance in Telugu, earning a ₹5.74 crore India net at an overall occupancy of 39% across 1,999 shows. The Tamil version brought ₹14 lakh, with 15% occupancy across 344 shows, while the Hindi version minted ₹70 lakh at 15% occupancy across 1,609 shows.
The film recorded 24.62% occupancy during morning shows, which reached 38.62% in the afternoon on day 2,
With this, the film's total India gross collections are at ₹62.66 crore, including India net collection of ₹52.83 crore. However, these are real-time estimates which are subject to change. The final figures for the day will be revealed after night shows.
The Paradise premiered on Thursday. The film collected ₹11.60 crore net through 900 paid preview shows on Wednesday, which saw 79% occupancy. On day 1, the film earned ₹34.65 crore, pushing the the India gross to ₹54.90 crore, including the preview collection.
The film collected ₹22 crore in gross collections from overseas markets. The film's worldwide total stood at ₹76.90 crore, including the domestic business.
Considering the day 1 business, The Paradise has surpassed Nani's best opener record, which was previously held by HIT: The Third Case.
Nani's HIT: The Third Case had opened at ₹21 crore nett in India across 4,171 shows. Its worldwide gross collection was at ₹37.81 crore on its debut day last year.
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The Paradise also Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles alongside Nani in the lead.
Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows the story of Jadal, a rebel who leads an uprising against a powerful oppressor to secure citizenship and basic rights for his marginalized community.
The film is backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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