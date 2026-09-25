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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's film hits ₹50 cr mark after becoming biggest opener of actor's career

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's latest release, The Paradise has beaten the actor's HIT: The Third Case opening record in India. The film is helmed by Srikanth Odela.

Sneha Biswas
Published25 Sep 2026, 05:29 PM IST
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Nani's latest Telugu film The Paradise is heading towards <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75 crore mark in India.
Nani's latest Telugu film The Paradise is heading towards ₹75 crore mark in India.
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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's Telugu action-drama, The Paradise, has crossed a new milestone on Friday, just after a strong debut at the box office. The Srikanth Odela film recently became the biggest opening of Nani's film career so far. It marks the second collaboration between Nani and Odela.

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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2

On day 2, The Paradise raked in a net of 6.58 crore from morning and afternoon shows across 3,952 shows. It witnessed an overall occupancy of 27.1% as per early estimates.

On Friday, The Paradise witnessed its strongest performance in Telugu, earning a 5.74 crore India net at an overall occupancy of 39% across 1,999 shows. The Tamil version brought 14 lakh, with 15% occupancy across 344 shows, while the Hindi version minted 70 lakh at 15% occupancy across 1,609 shows.

The film recorded 24.62% occupancy during morning shows, which reached 38.62% in the afternoon on day 2,

With this, the film's total India gross collections are at 62.66 crore, including India net collection of 52.83 crore. However, these are real-time estimates which are subject to change. The final figures for the day will be revealed after night shows.

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Also Read | The Paradise X review: ‘Goosebumps’ to ‘complete washout’, netizens react

Opening day

The Paradise premiered on Thursday. The film collected 11.60 crore net through 900 paid preview shows on Wednesday, which saw 79% occupancy. On day 1, the film earned 34.65 crore, pushing the the India gross to 54.90 crore, including the preview collection.

Also Read | Nani’s wild ‘Jadal’ avatar revealed in 'The Paradise' first look poster

The Paradise Box Office Collection Worldwide

The film collected 22 crore in gross collections from overseas markets. The film's worldwide total stood at 76.90 crore, including the domestic business.

Considering the day 1 business, The Paradise has surpassed Nani's best opener record, which was previously held by HIT: The Third Case.

Nani's HIT: The Third Case had opened at 21 crore nett in India across 4,171 shows. Its worldwide gross collection was at 37.81 crore on its debut day last year.

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Disclaimer: All details in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims, nor does it endorse them.

About The Paradise: Cast, plot, makers

The Paradise also Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles alongside Nani in the lead.

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows the story of Jadal, a rebel who leads an uprising against a powerful oppressor to secure citizenship and basic rights for his marginalized community.

The film is backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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