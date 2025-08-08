‘The Paradise’ first look: Nani transforms into fierce ‘Jadal’, internet declares ‘blockbuster incoming’

Telugu star Nani is back with a bang—this time in a never-seen-before avatar. The makers of his upcoming film, The Paradise, unveiled the actor’s striking first look as Jadal, setting the internet abuzz with excitement.

Nani’s intense Jadal look revealed Taking to X, the official handle of The Paradise shared a captivating poster that offers the first clear glimpse of Nani as the fierce and enigmatic Jadal. The actor sports a rugged new look: two long ponytails, a full beard, nose rings, dark sunglasses, and statement jewellery. Dressed in a black vest, red jacket, and distressed denims, Nani’s intense gaze and brooding expression signal a bold shift in his on-screen persona.

Behind him, the backdrop features a giant wheel adorned with symbolic elements, crows, guns, blades, chains, and hooded figures wrapped in metal. The poster teases a world filled with chaos, power, and rebellion.

Director Srikanth Odela’s vision Sharing the poster, director Srikanth Odela, who earlier collaborated with Nani on the hit Dasara, wrote: “Presenting to you all – ‘Jadal’. This time, my hero @NameisNani anna will walk into hell and turn it into #TheParadise.”

Nani added, “His name is Jadal. Calling a spade a spade.”

Fans immediately picked up on the intricate detailing in the poster. One tweet read, “This isn’t just a poster… it’s a full story. Every element screams power and madness. Bring on March 26!”

Another wrote, “Nani as Jadal looks ready to set the screen on fire. This feels epic already.”

“Feeling blockbuster,” the third user wrote.

“Nani's best looks in recent time,” the fourth user wrote.

The fifth user wrote, “Killer look!”

The Paradise release date The Paradise is set to release in theatres on March 26, 2026, and will be a worldwide release. The film marks Nani and Srikanth Odela’s second collaboration after Dasara, which was praised for its gritty storytelling and strong performances.

Nani’s recent projects Nani was last seen in HIT: The Third Case, where he played a tough, no-nonsense cop, Arjun Sarkaar. The film was released on May 1, 2025, in five languages under his home banner, Wall Poster Cinema.