‘The Paradise’: Nani Begins 40-day shoot for Srikanth Odela’s film in Hyderabad, first look of character unveiled

Telugu star Nani has officially joined the sets of ‘The Paradise’, marking the start of a key 40-day filming schedule for the much-anticipated film directed by Srikanth Odela.

The production commenced on June 21 in Hyderabad, with initial portions focusing on the childhood sequences of the narrative.

Nani Begins Shooting for Srikanth Odela’s ‘The Paradise’ Nani joined the team on Saturday, launching a pivotal phase in the shoot that will cover major scenes involving the lead cast.

The film has been generating considerable buzz since its announcement, particularly as it marks the second collaboration between Nani and director Srikanth Odela following the success of their 2023 blockbuster ‘Dasara’.

The official social media handles of ‘The Paradise’ shared a striking image from the set featuring Nani as his character ‘Dhagad’.

Nani's character poster from 'The Paradise'.

The actor is seen standing with one foot placed atop a stack of weight plates, dressed in green leather shoes and an ornate anklet-watch combination—offering a first glimpse into the stylised world the film promises.

Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, ‘The Paradise’ is shaping up to be a multi-lingual release. It is scheduled to hit theatres on March 26, releasing in eight languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, English, and Spanish.

The production team has yet to reveal the complete cast and crew, but excitement continues to build with music being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, known for his dynamic and chart-topping soundtracks.

With high expectations following the critical and commercial acclaim of ‘Dasara’, all eyes are on this reunion between Nani and Odela as they work to bring ‘The Paradise’ to life.

On the workfront, Nani was previously seen in ‘Hit 3: The Third Case’. The film was directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who directed the previous two films in the franchise.