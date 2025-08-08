‘The Paradise’: Nani stuns fans with fierce look as Jadal in first look poster

Tollywood star Nani has unveiled a jaw-dropping transformation for his upcoming film, revealing a character unlike anything he has portrayed before.

The first look poster, which dropped today, confirms his character’s name as Jadal — and the image alone has sent fans into a frenzy.

Nani reveals his dashing look for Srikanth Odela's ‘The Paradise’ In the striking visual, Nani is almost unrecognisable, embracing what can only be described as his most rugged, fierce, and unapologetically wild avatar yet.

Sporting long, dark dreadlocked braids, a thick beard, and a handlebar moustache, he radiates an air of menace while still exuding undeniable magnetism.

A pair of dark sunglasses adds an unexpected elegance to the gritty aesthetic, while his deep red collared denim shirt — worn with the top buttons undone — sets the tone for his rebellious persona.

Around his neck hang thick metallic chains, one featuring a tribal emblem and the other a demon-like pendant, hinting at the primal power his character might wield on screen.

The poster’s backdrop only heightens the drama. A massive circular weapon, forged from knives and bullets, hovers behind him like a dangerous halo. On either side, black crows add to the ominous mood — some perched in stillness, others caught mid-flight — evoking images of omens, chaos, and foreboding.

The overall composition screams raw energy, rebellion, and untamed power, leaving audiences guessing what kind of storm Jadal will unleash in the film’s narrative.