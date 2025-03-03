’The Paradise’ teaser out: Fans laud ‘Natural Star’ Nani’s looks in upcoming film, say, ‘This is a banger’

One of the most highly anticipated films of the year 'The Paradise', starring Telegu superstar Nani, is all set to hit the silver screen on March 26.

The Paradise marks Nani's second collaboration with director Srikanth Odela, and Nani shared the movie poster on X.

Taking to X while sharing the poster of the film, Nani wrote, “This is our STATEMENT. THE PARADISE WILL RISE.@odela_srikanth & @anirudhofficial MADNESS. 🔥🐦‍⬛”

Here's how the fans reacted: One wrote, "Current scenario, Natural Star Nani >>> Rowdy Vijay Devarakonda"

Another wrote, “This is not just a statement it’s a whole new cinematic experience! 🔥❤️‍🔥🔥 Nani garu in a never seen before avatar, Srikanth Odela’s raw storytelling, and Anirudh’s madness in the BGM Paradise is truly rising! Can’t wait for March 26!”

A third commented, "This is a banger, congratulations."

"All the best nani bro For the great script selection," a fourth fan said.

"First glimpse of Paradise is brilliant. At the same time expecting family movies also from you. Don't forget your primary fans that is family audience," a fifth fan commented.

Set in 1960, the movie has already generated immense buzz, as the trailer of the movie was also released on YouTube.

The Paradise: Teaser 'The Paradise' is set in a dark, oppressive atmosphere. The movie opens with a compelling narration about crows which are historically ignored and suppressed. Following this, the narrative shifts to a fearless warrior who emerges from within the community to fight for them.

Nani's fans have lauded their favourite actor who is almost unrecognisable in his intense new avatar, sporting a controversial “Son of B**ch” tattoo on his hand, two long ponytails, and a strikingly sculpted physique.

About The Paradise: Srikanth Odela directed the movie, which features a gripping sound design by Anirudh Ravichander. Nani and Sonali Kulkarni play the lead roles.

