The Paradise X review: ‘Goosebumps’ to ‘complete washout’, netizens react to Nani, Kayadu Lohar film

The Paradise Twitter review: Nani and Kayadu Lohar's Telugu action drama The Paradise has started drawing reactions online after paid premiere shows on Wednesday evening. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film was released worldwide on September 24.

Early reactions on X have been mixed, with some viewers praising Nani's performance, the action sequences, visuals and Anirudh's background score. Others have raised concerns about the screenplay, editing and the film's second-half narration.

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The Paradise Twitter review: What viewers are saying

One user criticised the first half of the film, writing on X, “#TheParadise Outdated 1st half! Nothing is good other than #Anirudh BGM. Weakest acting from #Nani and even the action is slow no and style with no substance. Also the sound mixing giving ear problems. Needs a good 2nd half or else it’s a complete washout!”

Another viewer had a sharply different response, writing, “done with first half of the paradise. this is 100x times more powerful than kgf. 1000x times more powerful than salar. unlimited goosebumps from beginning to intermission. blockbuster cinema.”

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A third user gave the film a rating of 0.1/5 and wrote, “The Paradise is 174 minutes of Nani in fishtail braids punching slums while pretending it’s art. Delayed thrice, trailer hidden like a crime, A-certified blood porn sold as “mother-son emotion.” Srikanth Odela just reshot Dasara louder. Anirudh’s BGM slaps harder than the plot. Villains exist to get hit. The “India’s Mad Max” claim is the funniest joke in the film. Three hours of dusty self-importance and arterial spray. Paradise? This is a theme-park slum with a Messiah complex. Stay home. Your time has more dignity.”

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However, another viewer praised the film as a mass entertainer, writing, “#TheParadise is a full-on, action-packed mass entertainer! The North Indian audience reaction is absolutely crazy!

#Nani is phenomenal in this completely different avatar his action, attitude and dance are outstanding! #RaghavJuyal is terrific too, and their pairing is a major highlight.

The direction is brilliant, with the action and world-building giving the film a huge big-screen feel. Honestly, this is one of the best theatrical experiences of Dussehra!”

Another post rated The Paradise 3.25/5 and praised its emotional elements, performances, visual treatment, production design and music.

“THE PARADISE — 3.25/5 🌟 Not just an action film — The Paradise tries to build an emotional world around its characters.

@NameisNani is the film’s biggest strength, delivering a performance that feels intense, controlled and convincing with packed elevation scenes.👏👍

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Srikanth Odela brings a distinctive visual treatment to the story, with several action and emotional sequences b/w mother and son leaving a strong impact @anirudhofficial’s music adds another layer to the film, particularly during the high points. The production design and visuals also contribute well to the overall atmosphere.

A film with ambition, emotion and plenty of theatrical moments.

Definitely an experience meant for the big screen,” the user wrote.

Also Read | Why a girl born today won't see global gender parity in her lifetime

The Paradise advance booking The mixed early reactions come against the backdrop of strong pre-release bookings for The Paradise. According to trade estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹40.86 crore through advance bookings across six show dates, including block seats. Excluding block seats, the figure stands at ₹33.82 crore.

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The September 24 shows contributed ₹19.92 crore to the advance-booking total, while Hyderabad recorded the highest city-wise contribution at ₹7.47 crore, according to the report.

Also Read | Bhai Tera Star Hai Twitter review: Raghav Juyal delivers sincere performance

Nani and Srikanth Odela reunite The Paradise marks Nani and Srikanth Odela's second collaboration after Dasara.

Nani plays Jadal, a member of a marginalised community in 1980s Secunderabad. The film explores themes of oppression, survival and the struggle for basic rights. Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead, while Raghav Juyal is also part of the cast.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.